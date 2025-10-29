Veteran actor Sudhir Dalvi, best known for his iconic portrayal of Sai Baba on screen, is currently hospitalised and battling a serious health condition called sepsis. The 86-year-old actor has been admitted to Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai since October 8, 2025, where he remains under intensive care. According to reports, his medical expenses have already crossed Rs 10 lakh and may rise to Rs 15 lakh as his treatment continues. The news of his illness has saddened fans and colleagues, who remember him for his spiritual and heartwarming performances that touched generations.

Meanwhile, as the medical bills continue to grow, Sudhir Dalvi’s family has reportedly reached out for financial assistance from well-wishers and the film fraternity. The appeal quickly spread across social media, leading to a wave of support and concern from fans. Among the first to step forward was Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, daughter of late actor Rishi Kapoor and sister of Ranbir Kapoor. She donated towards Dalvi’s medical treatment and left a heartfelt message on social media, wishing him a speedy recovery. “Done wishing him a speedy recovery,” she wrote. When a user questioned her for making the comment public, Riddhima calmly responded, saying, “Everything in life is not about optics helping someone in need and in whatever capacity you can is the biggest blessing.”

Apart from these, Sudhir Dalvi also starred in several acclaimed films, including Junoon (1978), Chandni (1989), Xcuse Me (2003), and Woh Huye Na Hamare (2006).

