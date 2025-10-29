Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai Show: Shilpa Shinde, the original Angoori Bhabhi from Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai, is reportedly in talks to return to the hit sitcom nearly nine years after her controversial exit. The actress, who became a household name for her innocent and iconic portrayal of the character, may soon replace Shubhangi Atre, who took over the role in 2016. According to recent reports, the show’s makers are planning a major revamp and are in discussions with Shilpa for her return, hoping to bring a fresh spark to the beloved comedy.

According to a report in ETimes, “Yes, there are talks for Shilpa to return as Angoori Bhabhi, and everyone is hoping the deal materialises soon. The decision was made as the team feels the show needs a revival. After running successfully for almost a decade, the channel wants to introduce new elements and characters to refresh Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.” The report added that a new set is already under construction and that filming for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai 2.0 could begin by mid-December. While neither Shilpa Shinde nor producer Binaiferr Kohli has commented on the matter yet, the report has already created a buzz among fans.

For those who may not remember, Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai first premiered in 2015 and quickly became one of India’s most loved sitcoms. Shilpa’s performance as the sweet and naïve Angoori, along with her famous catchphrase “Sahi pakde hain!”, turned her into a household name. However, her sudden exit from the show in 2016 led to a major controversy. Shilpa accused the makers of mental harassment and claimed she was forced to sign an unfair exclusivity contract. The production house, in turn, accused her of unprofessional conduct and sent her a legal notice, ending their professional relationship on a bitter note.

Since leaving the show, Shilpa Shinde has largely stayed away from daily soaps, appearing only in a few reality shows like Bigg Boss 11 which she won and Khatron Ke Khiladi 14. She also made a cameo in Maddam Sir in 2023. If these new reports are true, Shilpa's comeback as Angoori Bhabhi could mark the beginning of a new era for Bhabi Ji Ghar Par Hai.


