Maharani Season 4 New Trailer OUT: The much-awaited trailer of Maharani Season 4 is finally here. The political drama, starring Huma Qureshi, promises a gripping continuation of Rani Bharti’s political saga. Created by Subhash Kapoor and directed by Puneet Prakash, the new season dives deeper into the complex world of politics, betrayal, and survival. The trailer hints at a fierce struggle as Rani Bharti faces her most powerful and dangerous enemies.

Maharani Season 4 trailer opens with high-tension scenes that capture the chaos of state politics. Unlike previous seasons where Rani often held the upper hand, this time she appears cornered, battling both political rivals and a larger institutional conspiracy. The story teases large-scale protests, dramatic courtroom moments, and tense confrontations that could change the course of Rani Bharti’s empire. The makers describe this season as the “biggest and boldest” yet, with higher stakes and deeper emotional conflicts. The web series will begin streaming on Sony LIV from November 7, 2025.

Meanwhile, adding to the excitement, Maharani Season 4 welcomes Rajeshwari Sachdev and Darsheel Safary in crucial roles. Rajeshwari expressed her enthusiasm about joining the series. "Maharani isn't just a show - it's a powerful reflection of politics and power. Being part of this world, especially through a character that plays such a vital role in the unfolding drama, is incredibly exciting. The writing is bold, the stakes are sky-high, and I can't wait for viewers to experience the storm my character brings to Rani Bharti's universe," she said.

On the other hand, the ensemble cast also includes familiar names like Shweta Basu Prasad, Vipin Sharma, Vineet Kumar, Shardul Bhardwaj, Kani Kusruti, and Pramod Pathak. Maharani Season 4 looks set to be its most compelling chapter yet one that keeps viewers hooked till the very end.

