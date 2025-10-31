Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2: Ekta Kapoor’s iconic daily soap Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi ruled Indian television for years and became a cultural phenomenon. When the second season premiered earlier this year, it created a wave of nostalgia among fans eager to see Smriti Irani return as Tulsi Virani. However, recent rumours suggest that Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 might be ending sooner than expected. The reports have left fans concerned, wondering whether the new season will face an early wrap-up despite its loyal following.

Addressing the speculation, actor Hiten Tejwani, who plays Karan Virani in the show, recently broke his silence. Speaking about the rumours, he revealed that while he has not received any official update about the show going off air, Kyunki 2 was always meant to be a limited series. “When we were approached for the project, it was made clear that this wouldn’t be an infinite series like before. It was planned with a fixed number of episodes,” Hiten explained. He added that since he doesn’t shoot regularly and often travels between India and the US, he isn’t completely updated on the latest developments. “If I were shooting every day, I might know more,” he shared with a laugh.

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi 2 premiered on July 29, 2025, at 10:30 PM on Star Plus, produced by Balaji Motion Pictures. The show brought back beloved stars like Smriti Irani, Amar Upadhyay, Hiten Tejwani, Gauri Pradhan, Ketki Dave, and Shakti Anand, alongside new faces such as Aman Gandhi, Shagun Sharma, and Rohit Suchanti. The makers even made headlines when global philanthropist Bill Gates made a special cameo appearance to promote maternal and child health.