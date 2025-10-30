Former Bollywood actress Mamta Kulkarni has once again found herself in the middle of a controversy. During a recent media event in Gorakhpur, Uttar Pradesh, the actress made a statement that quickly went viral claiming that underworld don Dawood Ibrahim “is not a terrorist.” Her remarks sparked a major backlash online, forcing her to issue a clarification just hours later. Mamta explained that her words were taken out of context and that she never intended to defend or support Dawood Ibrahim in any way.

During the press meet, Mamta Kulkarni spoke openly about long-standing rumours linking her to Dawood Ibrahim and Vicky Goswami. As reported by India TV, she said, “I have nothing to do with Dawood Ibrahim. There was one person whose name was involved [referring to Vicky Goswami], but he never did anything like a bomb blast or anti-national act in India. I am not connected to him, but he is not a terrorist. People should understand the difference.” She further added that she had never met Dawood Ibrahim in her life and that the person people often associate her with had no link to any criminal activity in Mumbai. “The Dawood you talk about was never part of my life. I have never met him,” she emphasised.

"Daud Ibrahim is not a Terrorist,

"Daud Ibrahim is not a Terrorist,

He never did a Bomb Blast in Mumbai..." –Mamta Kulkarni pic.twitter.com/wcr4Tf6f3j — Niharika Choudhary Commentary (@Niharikasm_) October 30, 2025 However, her words caused outrage across social media, with many accusing her of trying to justify Dawood Ibrahim's actions. Following the uproar, Mamta released a video on her Instagram handle on October 30, clarifying her stance. In the clip, she said, "Mera Dawood se koi lena dena nahi." She also urged people to listen carefully to her earlier comments before jumping to conclusions. Mamta explained that she only mentioned Vicky Goswami, not Dawood, and insisted that her association with Goswami was purely personal and brief. She reiterated that Goswami was never involved in any anti-national or terror-related activities.

For those unaware, Mamta Kulkarni and Vicky Goswami were once rumoured to be married, though Goswami had publicly denied it years ago. He had stated, “Mamta Kulkarni is only a well-wisher who supported me during tough times, but she is not my wife.” Mamta, who later took spiritual vows and now identifies as “Mahamandleshwar Yamaii Mamta Nand Giri,” has kept a low profile in recent years.

