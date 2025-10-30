For the past year, television couple Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij have been at the centre of divorce rumours. Once celebrated as one of TV’s most loved pairs, their silence on the matter only added to the speculation. However, Jay has now indirectly addressed the rumours by sharing a heartfelt post for Mahhi on social media, showing that there might still be warmth and respect between the two.

On October 30, 2025, Jay Bhanushali took to Instagram to share Mahhi’s new project teaser. Mahhi is set to make her comeback on television after nearly a decade with the show Seher Hone Ko Hai, where she plays the role of a strong Muslim mother fighting for her daughter’s rights. Sharing the teaser, Jay wrote, “Looking forward for Mahhi Vij to shine. Looking promising.” Mahhi later reshared his story without adding any caption, which fans interpreted as a silent yet positive acknowledgment. The gesture quickly caught the attention of netizens, with many calling it Jay’s way of dismissing ongoing separation rumours.

Jay Bhanushali's Instagram Story Meanwhile, the reports of their alleged split began earlier this year after the couple stopped featuring in each other’s social media posts and vlogs. Mahhi, who often shares glimpses of her life online, noticeably left Jay out of her recent videos. When she moved into a new house in Mumbai, Jay’s absence further fuelled the reports. In response, Mahhi addressed the rumours head-on after a media outlet claimed they had divorced. Commenting on the post, she firmly wrote, “Don’t post false narratives. I will take legal action against this.”

Despite the ongoing buzz, both Jay and Mahhi continue to focus on their personal and professional lives. Jay recently returned from a trip to Japan with their daughters, Tara and Khushi, sharing joyful family moments online. Meanwhile, Mahhi posted a video expressing how much she missed her children while they were away, though she didn't mention Jay in her post. The couple, who tied the knot in 2011, are parents to their biological daughter, Tara, and foster parents to two children, Khushi and Rajveer.


