A video of actress Mahima Chaudhry dressed as a bride alongside veteran actor Sanjay Mishra has taken social media by storm. The clip, which quickly went viral, shows the Pardes star in a traditional red saree and Mishra in a cream sherwani, posing together like newlyweds. Fans were left shocked and amused, wondering if the two had secretly tied the knot. While Mahima Chaudhry made headlines for her playful video, her personal life has also often drawn public attention.

However, it was later revealed that the viral video was part of a promotional campaign for their upcoming film Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi, where they play husband and wife. The light-hearted marketing stunt successfully sparked curiosity online. Meanwhile, after a highly publicised breakup with tennis player Leander Paes, Mahima Chaudhry married architect and businessman Bobby Mukherjee in 2006. The couple welcomed a daughter, Ariana, in 2007. However, their marriage faced challenges soon after, and by 2013, the two decided to part ways. Since then, Mahima has raised her daughter as a single mother.

Sanjay Mishra weds mahima Chaudhry 🥳🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/j5Vfwh1l1R — Hindu boy🚩 (@hinduu012) October 29, 2025 In a later interview, Mahima spoke openly about her difficult divorce and the challenges of co-parenting. She shared that one of their biggest points of contention was deciding on their daughter’s schooling. “We were having issues with which school we should put her in, and we did not agree on anything,” she revealed. Mahima also discussed balancing motherhood and her professional commitments, crediting her mother for being her biggest support system. “Every time I had to travel for an event or a show, I would leave my child with my mother,” she said, expressing gratitude for the stability her family provided during tough times. Also Read: Riddhima Kapoor Sahni Hits Back At 'Footage Chahiye' Trolls After Donating To Actor Sudhir Dalvi: 'Everything In Life Is Not About Optics...'

On the other hand, at 52, Mahima continues to embrace her acting career with renewed energy. After returning to the screen with Anupam Kher’s The Signature in 2024, she has since appeared in projects like Emergency and Nadaaniyan. Her upcoming film Durlabh Prasad Ki Doosri Shaadi, co-starring Sanjay Mishra, promises to blend humour and emotion, with both actors playing middle-aged newlyweds.

