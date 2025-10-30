Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco recently got married in an intimate ceremony at the Sea Crest Nursery in Santa Barbara, California. Recently, Gomez shared photos from their big day which caused quite a stir on social media. She looked beautiful in a halter-neck gown, while Benny opted for a Ralph Lauren tuxedo. However, at a recent event, Selena was asked about her husband's role in supporting her mental health advocacy, to which she said that he is constantly supporting her in every way.

She said, "I think it’s important to equally have anyone around you, especially a partner that understands where your values are, and what’s important to you, and if they don’t align morally, sometimes, it can be a little cloudy. I know what matters to him and he knows what matters to me and we’re just there for each other."

Selena Gomez said this at the 3rd Annual Rare Impact Fund event in Los Angeles. When asked if Benny was ready to place a bid on any item, she replied, "Yes, he’s in competition with himself, he is always like ‘I want to be a part of’ and I’m like ‘okay, you can’."