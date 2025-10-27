Shah Rukh Khan made a comeback to the big screen in 2023 with Pathaan. The action thriller was the fourth installment in the YRF Spy Universe and starred Deepika Padukone and John Abraham. Additionally, it was the first movie to cross over into another Spy Universe movie, with Salman Khan's memorable cameo as Tiger joining Shah Rukh Khan. The Badshaah of Bollywood later reunited with Bhaijaan as Pathaan in Tiger 3. Now the reports about the two Khans making cameos in Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh’s Alpha recently took over social media. But turns out it was just speculation and nothing more.

According to industry sources, "There is no truth to Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan being a part of Alpha. The rumours doing the rounds are completely false and baseless." A now-deleted Bollywood Hungama report claimed that Aditya Chopra had roped in Shah Rukh Khan for a cameo in Alpha, with a special sequence linking to Pathaan 2. It also mentioned that he would approach Salman Khan later if the cameo could create an impact similar to Tiger’s appearance in Pathaan. However, these reports are untrue — so far, there are no cameos of Pathaan or Tiger in Alpha.

ALSO READ - Alia Bhatt And Sharvari Wagh Come Together For A Powerful Dance Performance In Alpha Movie: Report All About Alpha Alpha, which was directed by Shiv Rawail, is the first female-led spy thriller in the YRF Spy Universe. The film, which stars Alia Bhatt and Sharvari Wagh, promises strong storytelling, emotional depth, and fluid action. On December 25, 2025, the film will be released in theaters in Telugu, Tamil, and Hindi. Anil Kapoor and Bobby Deol play important parts as well.

ALSO READ - ‘What An Introduction…’: Sharvari Wagh Welcomes Bobby Deol On Board In YRF’s Alpha Bobby Deol, who will star in the spy thriller Alpha, produced by Yash Raj Films (YRF) and starring Alia Bhatt and Sharvari, was unveiled in the post-credits scene in War 2. When Bobby Deol's character was spotted imprinting a secret organization's insignia on a young girl's hand, people conjectured that she might be a younger Alia Bhatt role.

It is anticipated that Bobby Deol's character will be the main antagonist in Alpha, which has fans talking about a potential plot point in which he trains Alia Bhatt's character only for them to eventually turn on him.