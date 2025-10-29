Ikkis trailer is out now. Agastya Nanda is all set to play Param Vir Chakra recipient Arun Khetrapa in the movie. Khetarpal was the youngest recipient of Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military honour for heroism. Veteran actor Dharmendra, who takes the lead as his father, narrates how as a kid Arun used to listen to his war stories, inspired by which he joined the Army. The movie has been directed by Sriram Raghavan and it also stars Jaideep Ahlawat in a pivotal role.

Ikkis Trailer: The trailer begins wich Agastya as Arun Khetarpal, who undergoes military training. It then showcases Arun telling his mother that he is about to go to the war, when she tells him to fight like a lion. The trailer also explores Arun Khetarpal's love story amid Indo-Pak war tensions.

ALSO READ: Ikkis: Agastya Nanda Brings True Story Of Real-Life Hero Arun Khetrapal; Suhana Khan Turns Cheerleader Actor Jaideep Ahklawat will be seen taking on the role of a Pakistani army officer. He tells Dharmendra that Arun's legacy is not just limited to India but among Pakistanis as well. The trailer also features intense war scenes featuring Agastya Nanda who denies to back off in thirst to win the battle against Pakistan. At the end of the trailer, between injured Khetarpal and Pak Army. Khetarpal insists on staying in his tank and says, "I will not abandon my tank; my gun is still working!" Ikkis also stars Rahul Dev, who is seen in one of the war scenes.

About Ikkis: The film Ikkis is a war drama recounting the untold true story of Second Lieutenant Arun Khetarpal. He was the youngest recipient of the Param Vir Chakra, India's highest military decoration, which he was awarded posthumously for his sacrifice during the 1971 Indo-Pak war at the age of just 21.