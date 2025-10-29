Enrique Iglesias Mumbai Concert: Grammy Award-winning singer Enrique Iglesias is back in India after 13 years for his highly anticipated concert in Mumbai. The global pop sensation will perform live on October 29 and 30 at the MMRDA Grounds, Bandra Kurla Complex (BKC), Bandra East.

Best known for chart-topping hits such as Hero, Bailamos, Escape, and Addicted, Enrique landed at Kalina Airport on October 28. As soon as he stepped out, excited paparazzi and fans called out his name, prompting him to wave and pose for pictures.

Getting in and out of large-scale concerts in India has often tested fans’ patience: long queues, bottlenecks, and chaotic crowds tend to dampen the experience. However, ticketing partner District by Zomato says this time will be different. According to the Indian Express, most entry bands were home-delivered to ensure hassle-free access and minimal wait times at the venue gates. To manage the massive turnout, over 500 security and safety personnel and 200 traffic marshals have been deployed to streamline movement and ensure safety.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra Weather: IMD Issues Yellow Alert For Multiple Districts With Rain, Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds | Check Mumbai Forecast If you’re heading to Enrique Iglesias Mumbai concert, here’s everything all you need to know: - The venue features over 40 entry lanes, with separate access points for General Admission, VIP, and Lounge ticket holders. - Gates open at 3 PM, and early arrival is recommended. - Exit will be managed through a five-gate dispersal system to prevent congestion. - Mumbai Metro and BEST services will be extended until midnight for attendees’ convenience. - The event is open to individuals aged 5 and above. All guests must wear their District Smart Band and carry a valid government-issued photo ID. - Re-entry and pets are not permitted. - Mumbai’s weather has been unpredictable lately. While umbrellas are not allowed, attendees are advised to bring a poncho, raincoat, or light jacket in case of rain. - VIP entry is through Gate 1, while Gate 3 is for general access. Gates open at 3 PM, and the concert begins at 6 PM with opening acts by Progressive Brothers and Jonita Gandhi, followed by Enrique’s performance at 8 PM. The event concludes by 10 PM. Restroom facilities are available in all zones: GA, VIP, and Lounge including wheelchair-accessible washrooms.

ALSO READ: Maharashtra News: Beed Man Dies By Suicide Over Banjara Community’s Reservation Demand - There is no parking inside the venue. Attendees are encouraged to use public transport, cabs, or carpooling. The nearest Metro station is BKC (Aqua Line, 1.4 km), with services extended till midnight for the event. Cityflo buses will also operate for return rides (bookings via the Cityflo app). The nearest railway stations are Kurla (2.7 km) and Bandra (3.3 km), and bus stops near ICICI Bank BKC are just 400 m away.

-> For those driving, nearby paid parking options include: 1. MMRDA Open Car Park (next to Jio World Garden, 900 m) 2. Jio World Garden Underground Parking (900 m) 3. Trident Pay and Park (900 m) 4. MMRDA Parking (near Canara Bank, 1.2 km) 5. Public Car Park near US Consulate (1.4 km) 6. Free parking options include R2 Grounds (1.2 km) and Parinee Grounds (next to ONGC, 1.4 km). - For wheelchair users, there’s a drop-off point 20 m from the venue. Entry is via Gate 1, with dedicated viewing zones and washrooms available. - All food and drinks can be purchased only via the District Smart Band: cash, cards, and UPI will not be accepted. You can top up the band online, but note that the balance is non-refundable and valid only for the event. Free hydration points are available, though reusable glasses (Rs 50 each) must be purchased. Expect a wide food lineup, featuring Mezcalita Cantina and The Rameshwaram Café in the VIP zone, and Foo, Starbucks, and Good Flippin’ Burgers in General Access.

- Wallets and clutches up to 6”x9” (after frisking) are permitted. Backpacks, totes, and bags larger than A4 size (30 cm x 18 cm) are not allowed, and there are no locker facilities, so attendees should travel light. - Unsealed cigarettes and lighters, coins, professional cameras, selfie sticks, laptops, helmets, drones, vapes, aerosol perfumes, water bottles, umbrellas, and alcoholic beverages are not allowed inside the venue. Power banks are allowed. - The pre-event smart band top-ups have been provided to reduce queues, along with free hydration stations, Xylobands for immersive light shows, and curated experiential zones that go beyond food and beverage offerings. This concert marks Enrique's return to India after 13 years. His last concert in the country was in 2012 during his "Euphoria World Tour," where he performed in Pune, Gurugram, and Bengaluru.