Maharashtra Weather Update: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a Yellow alert for light rain over the next three hours in several districts of Maharashtra. The nowcast warning, released at 7:00 am IST on Wednesday and valid for the next three hours, covers Jalgaon, Dhule, Nashik, Palghar, Thane, Raigad, Ratnagiri, Kolhapur, Sangli, Mumbai City, Mumbai Suburban, and Pune.

In addition, the IMD has forecast thunderstorms accompanied by lightning and gusty winds reaching speeds of 30-40 km/h across the region over the next five days. ALSO READ: Uttarakhand Weather: Mercury Drops As Kumaon Peaks Receive Rain, Snowfall Mumbai Weather Forecast On October 29, IMD issued a yellow alert for the city with a temperature of 33/24 Degree Celsius and partly cloudy skies, whereas on October 30, the temperature is expected to be 32/24 Degree Celsius with partly cloudy conditions.

On Oct 31, the temperature will be 32/24 Degree Celsius and a generally cloudy sky with one or two spells of light rain. On Nov 1, the temperature will be 32/24 Degree Celsius with a generally cloudy sky and light rain, while on Nov 2, the temperature will be 33/24 Degree Celsius with a generally cloudy sky and light to moderate rain. On Nov 3, the temperature will be 34/24 Degree Celsius with a generally cloudy sky and rain or thunderstorm accompanied by lightning and gusty winds of 40-50 kmph. Rain Across State According to the IMD, light to moderate rain or thunderstorms are expected at some places, with isolated heavy rainfall over Konkan & Goa and Marathwada on 29 October, Madhya Maharashtra on 29 October, and the Gujarat region from 29–31 October. Additionally, isolated very heavy rainfall is likely over Saurashtra & Kutch between 28–31 October.

Depression Over Eastern-Central Arabian Sea The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has reported that a depression over the eastern-central Arabian Sea has been moving northeastward at 8 km/h over the past six hours. As of 2:30 AM IST on 29 October 2025, the system was located approximately:

440 km southwest of Veraval, Gujarat

420 km west-southwest of Mumbai, Maharashtra 570 km west-northwest of Panjim, Goa 820 km northwest of Mangalore, Karnataka 840 km north-northwest of Aminidivi, Lakshadweep Islands Mumbai AQI ALSO READ: Tamil Nadu Weather: Orange Alert Issued For Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, Ranipet As Cyclone Montha Approaches | Check Forecast On October 29, Mumbai’s air quality was reported in the 'good' category by the Central Pollution Control Board’s SAMEER app, with an overall AQI of 71 at 9:05 AM. Several areas across the city, including Colaba (65), Worli (51), Borivali (30), Bhandup (53), Vile Parle (97), Powai (69), Malad (88), Andheri (70) and Byculla (50), recorded 'good' air quality, while Shivaji Nagar saw 'moderate' air quality with an AQI of 111. In the suburbs, Navi Mumbai registered an AQI of 75 and Thane 64, both in the 'good' category. (With ANI Inputs)