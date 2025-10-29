- By Akansha Pandey
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 10:51 AM (IST)
- Source:Jagran News Network
While Cyclone Montha is not having a direct impact on Uttarakhand, it has activated a Western Disturbance in the Himalayan region, leading to a change in the state's weather.
The activation of this disturbance has resulted in light snowfall and rain on the peaks of Uttarakhand, particularly in the high Himalayan regions of Kumaon.
Weather Conditions And Temperature Drop
On Tuesday, the arrival of the fresh Western Disturbance brought partly cloudy skies to many areas, including Dehradun and its surroundings. A "game of hide-and-seek" between the sun and clouds continued throughout the day.
Light rain was reported in mountainous areas. In the border areas of Kumaon, light afternoon rain and snowfall on the peaks were recorded.
As a result, temperatures have dropped in most areas of the state. The mercury fell by two to three degrees Celsius in most regions, with a more significant drop of up to five degrees Celsius recorded in many parts of Kumaon. However, minimum temperatures remained above normal.
Forecast For Today
According to the Meteorological Department, the weather is likely to remain dry in most parts of the state today. Some mountainous regions may remain partly cloudy. Partly cloudy skies are also forecast for Dehradun.
City Temperatures
|City
|Maximum (°C)
|Minimum (°C)
|Dehradun
|28.3
|16.2
|Udham Singh Nagar
|25.4
|18.3
|Mukteshwar
|13.6
|8.7
|New Tehri
|19.7
|9.5