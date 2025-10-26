School Holiday Tomorrow Live: Schools in several Andhra Pradesh districts are closed from October 27 to 29 due to Cyclone Montha's heavy rainfall warning. East Godavari, Annamayya, Kadapa, NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts have declared holidays, with more expected. Red alerts are active in Bapatla, YSR, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya.

Simultaneously, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have announced widespread school and college closures for Chhath Puja, with Delhi observing a holiday on October 27, and UP and Bihar closing for multiple days between October 26-29. Two major events are leading to extensive educational disruptions.

