- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Mon, 27 Oct 2025 09:04 PM (IST)
School Holiday Tomorrow Live: Schools in several Andhra Pradesh districts are closed from October 27 to 29 due to Cyclone Montha's heavy rainfall warning. East Godavari, Annamayya, Kadapa, NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts have declared holidays, with more expected. Red alerts are active in Bapatla, YSR, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya.
Simultaneously, Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have announced widespread school and college closures for Chhath Puja, with Delhi observing a holiday on October 27, and UP and Bihar closing for multiple days between October 26-29. Two major events are leading to extensive educational disruptions.
for more updates regarding the upcoming schools holiday stay connect with The Daily Jagran live blog.
- 09:02 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Schools Closed Tomorrow Live Updates: Are Chennai schools closed tomorrow?
The India Meteorological Department has issued an Orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, warning of heavy rainfall. However, the Tamil Nadu government has not yet announced any school holiday for tomorrow despite the weather alert.
- 07:19 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Odisha School Holiday Tomorrow Live: Rainfall Likely to Continue, Schools May Remain Shut
In neighboring Odisha, schools in Ganjam, Rayagada, and Khordha districts have been directed to suspend classes on October 28 due to incessant rain and lightning warnings. The state government is closely monitoring the situation as the deep depression moves closer to the coast.
The Odisha Disaster Management Authority (OSDMA) has advised fishermen not to venture into the sea and citizens to avoid unnecessary travel until conditions improve.
- 07:06 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh districts with schools holidays
Schools, colleges, and other educational institutions in several Andhra Pradesh districts — including Kakinada, East Godavari, Konaseema, Eluru, and West Godavari — have been ordered to remain closed from October 27 to 31. In particular, schools in Kakinada district will stay shut for the same period as a precautionary measure.
- 06:27 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Are Chennai schools closed tomorrow?
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for several districts in Tamil Nadu, including Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet, warning of heavy rain. However, despite the weather alert, the Tamil Nadu government has not yet announced any school holidays for tomorrow.
- 05:54 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: School Holiday Amid Cyclone ‘Montha’ Alert in Odisha
All schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in Odisha’s Gajapati district will remain closed until October 30 due to Cyclone Montha. 8 southern districts have been designated as Red Zones.
-Malkangiri
-Koraput
-Rayagada
-Ganjam
-Gajapati
-Kandhamal
-Kalahandi
- Nabarangour
Nabarangpur
- 05:38 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow ( Tuesday) Live Updates: Check where are schools closed in Andhra Pradesh
Three days Holidays have been announced in the following districts:
-East Godavari
-Annamayya
-Kadapa
-NTR
-Bapatla
-Krishna
-Guntur
- 04:57 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: School Closure Amid Red alert in Andhra, Odisha, Tamil Nadu
Following a red alert due to Cyclone Montha, schools and colleges are closed in several districts across Andhra Pradesh and Odisha, and an orange alert is in effect for northern Tamil Nadu. The storm is expected to make landfall near Kakinada on the Andhra Pradesh coast on the evening of October 28, 2025.
Odisha:
The state is on high alert, with closures in several districts.
Gajapati: All schools, colleges, and anganwadi centers are closed until October 30.
Eight southern districts: Schools and anganwadi centers are closed, and the leave of government employees has been canceled
- 04:40 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live: Ghaziabad School To Be Closed Tomorrow
A holiday has been declared for all schools in the district on October 28th for the grand festival of Chhath. the District School Inspector has issued an order. teaching will remain suspended in government, aided, and private schools.
- 04:37 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Schools Closed Tomorrow Live Updates: Schools closed in Odisha
All schools, anganwadi centres, and colleges in Odisha’s Gajapati district will remain closed until October 30 due to Cyclone Montha.
- 04:29 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Is Tomorrow a School Holiday in Uttar Pradesh?
As of now, schools in several districts of Uttar Pradesh like Varanasi, Gorakhpur, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Ghazipur, Ballia and others are expected to remain closed for Chhath Puja tomorrow, October 28, 2025, though the government order is still awaited across the state.
- 03:54 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Schools closed in Andhra Pradesh due to Heavy rain and ‘Montha’ Cyclone Alert
- 03:27 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow (October 28) Live: Are schools closed in Uttar Pradesh?
The UP government is expected to close schools for the Chhath Puja festival. Officials will announce the decision soon. Some Noida schools had listed a holiday for today in their calendar but have cancelled it. Schools may announce a holiday for Tuesday, October 28, so parents should check the school portals for updates. Schools will share accurate reopening dates and updated holiday schedules through official notices and WhatsApp class groups.
- 03:18 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow (October 28) Live:
Authorities in West Godavari have announced the closure of schools and colleges on October 27 and 28. Similar orders have been issued in Eluru city of Andhra Pradesh.
- 02:37 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Tomorrow School Holiday Live Updates: Kankinada District, Andhra Pradesh School Closure
Schools will remain closed from October 27 to 31 due to the forecast of continuous rain in Kakinada district.
- 02:32 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Tomorrow School Holiday (Tuesday) Live:
In Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, schools and colleges will remain closed from October 26 to 29. These two events are causing widespread disruptions in education.
- 01:10 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Today's School Holiday Live: Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have closed many schools for Chhath Puja
Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Bihar have closed many schools and colleges for Chhath Puja. Delhi will observe a holiday on October 27th. Schools and colleges in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar will be closed from October 26th to 29th. Both these events are causing significant disruption to studies.
- 12:32 PM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Today (Monday) Live Updates: Schools in West Bengal are closed Today
The West Bengal (WB) government have declared holiday for the schools on October 27 and 28 for the Chhath Puja festival.The schoolss will also remain shut on October 31,Friday, to celebrate Jagadhatri Puja.
- 12:15 PM, 27 Oct 2025
Today's School Holiday Live: Schools in THESE Districts Will Remain Closed in Andhra Pradesh due to Cyclone 'Montha' Alert
The Board of Intermediate Education had announced the closure of educational institutions in the following districts from October 27 to October 31.
1. Vizianagaram
2. Visakhapatnam
3. Anakapalli
4. Kakinada
5. West Godavari
6. Eluru
7. Krishna
8. NTR
9. Guntur
10. Bapatla
11. Palnadu
12. YSR Kadapa,
- 11:59 AM, 27 Oct 2025
Today's School Holiday Live Updates: Andhra CM Naidu puts state govt on high alert
With Cyclone Montha expected to severely impact Andhra Pradesh, Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu has put the state's administrative machinery on high alert.
CM Naidu held a teleconference with senior officials on Sunday to review the preparedness of all government departments in view of the expected "heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds" in coastal districts from October 27 to 29.
Officials have been directed to coordinate relief efforts and respond swiftly to any emergencies arising from the approaching storm.
- 11:19 AM, 27 Oct 2025
Today's School Holiday Live: Montha’ Cyclone Alert in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha
Schools in many districts of Andhra Pradesh will remain closed from October 27 to 29 because of heavy rain warnings from Cyclone Montha. Holidays have been announced in East Godavari, Annamayya, Kadapa, NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts, and more districts may follow. Red alerts have been issued in Bapatla, YSR, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya.
- 10:42 AM, 27 Oct 2025
Tamil Nadu school holiday Live Updates: Will schools in Chennai, other districts be closed?
As of now, the Tamil Nadu government has not announced a school holiday for October 27. This decision will depend on how the rain continues in Chennai over the next few hours. District administrations in Chennai, Tiruvallur, and Ranipet are monitoring the intensity of the rain and wind conditions.
If the weather in Chennai worsens, officials may declare a school holiday tomorrow (October 28) to ensure the safety of students. Parents have been urged to remain alert and monitor official district websites as well as school WhatsApp groups for real-time updates.
- 09:35 AM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Today (Monday) Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry)
Holidays declared: Educational institutions will be closed for three days, from October 27–29.
Affected districts: East Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, and Guntur.
IMD alerts: Red alerts are active for the Bapatla, YSR, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts.,
- 07:25 AM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Today Live: Are UP Schools Closed Due to Chhath Puja?
Schools in Uttar Pradesh are likely to be closed for Chhath Puja. However, no official notification has yet been issued by the authorities. Students are advised to contact their school authorities for the latest updates regarding the announcement of UP School Holidays 2025.
- 07:09 AM, 27 Oct 2025
Schools Holiday Today Live Updates: Check School Closures on October 27
Schools in West Bengal are closed on October 27 and 28 for the Chhath Puja festival. The state will also be celebrating Jagadhatri Puja on October 31. As it is also a major festival celebrated with enthusiasm and fervour in West Bengal, the schools in the state will also remain closed on October 31st
- 06:54 AM, 27 Oct 2025
Schools Closed Today For Chhath Puja 2025: Know State-Wise Closures on October 27
As North India celebrates Chhath Puja 2025, several states including Delhi, Bihar, and West Bengal have declared school holidays on October 27 (Monday). The Chhath Puja is being celebrated across several states such as Delhi, Bihar, and West Bengal, and many of these states have announced school closures to facilitate celebrations
- 06:41 AM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Today (Monday) Live Updates: UP Govt School Closed
- 12:34 AM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday Today Live Updates: Bihar holidays for Chhath Puja
Schools will be closed In Bihar for Chhath Puja, which runs from October 26 to October 28, with classes resuming on October 30.
- 12:23 AM, 27 Oct 2025
Today's School Holiday Live Updates: Chhath Puja holiday in Delhi
- 12:14 AM, 27 Oct 2025
School Holiday on 27 October 2025 (Monday) Live: Schools will be Closed Tomorrow in These States
School Holiday on 27th October 2025 have been announced in several states across India due to Chhath Puja and other regional festivities. This special occasion holds great cultural and spiritual importance, especially in states like Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, where the festival is celebrated with deep devotion and enthusiasm.
- 11:31 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Delhi declares school holiday for Chhath Puja
The Delhi government has announced a public holiday on Monday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. With the festive celebrations underway, all schools across the city will remain closed tomorrow.
- 10:39 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrrow (Monday) Live Updates: UP Govt School Closed
- 10:27 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrrow (Monday) Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh and Yanam (Puducherry)
Holidays declared: Educational institutions will be closed for three days, from October 27–29.
Affected districts: East Godavari, Krishna, NTR, Bapatla, and Guntur.
IMD alerts: Red alerts are active for the Bapatla, YSR, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya districts.
- 09:38 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrrow Live Updates:
Based on current weather warnings for Cyclone Montha, schools and colleges in several districts of Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and the Yanam region of Puducherry have declared holidays from October 27–29, 2025. Holiday announcements are based on the storm's projected path and intensity, and officials have advised residents to stay alert for additional updates.
- 09:08 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holidays for Chhath Puja 2025 Live: Know state-wise closures on October 27
State / Union Territory Holiday Date(s) Occasion Details / Remarks Delhi October 27, 2025 Chhath Puja
Schools across Delhi will remain closed on October 27. The holiday was announced by CM Rekha Gupta and approved by the Lieutenant Governor, recognising the festival’s cultural and spiritual importance.
Bihar October 18–29, 2025 Diwali & Chhath Puja
Educational institutions remain closed for an extended holiday covering both Diwali and Chhath celebrations. Schools will reopen after October 29.
Uttar Pradesh Expected on October 27, 2025 Chhath Puja
An official notification is awaited. However, schools in major Chhath-celebrating districts like Varanasi and Gorakhpur are likely to observe the holiday.
West Bengal October 27–28, 2025 (Chhath Puja); October 31, 2025 (Jagadhatri Puja) Chhath Puja & Jagadhatri Puja Schools will be closed for Chhath Puja and again on October 31 for Jagadhatri Puja, celebrated with great enthusiasm in the state.
- 08:51 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday on October 27 Live Updates: Andhra Pradesh CM Orders School Holidays Across Districts
Reports indicate that Andhra Pradesh has declared school holidays for October 27, 28, and 29 due to Cyclone Montha. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning as the storm is expected to intensify and make landfall on the state's coast.
- 08:12 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates:
School holidays have been declared on October 27, 2025, in several Indian states, including Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, in observance of Chhath Puja and other regional festivals. This occasion holds deep cultural and spiritual significance, honoring devotion and tradition.
Schools in these states will remain closed to enable students, teachers, and families to actively participate in rituals and celebrations. Additionally, some regions have extended the festive break around Diwali and Chhath Puja, offering a culturally enriching and joyous holiday period.
- 07:59 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Tomorrow Chhath Puja School Holiday Live:
Many states across India have announced school holidays on October 27, 2025, due to Chhath Puja and other festivals. This special occasion holds great cultural and spiritual significance, especially in states like Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, where the festival is celebrated with deep devotion and enthusiasm.
Schools in these states will remain closed so that students, teachers, and their families can participate in traditional rituals and ceremonies. Some states have also extended the holidays around Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025, allowing students to celebrate the festival comfortably with their families.
Students can check this article for the list of school holidays in 2025 for states that will be closed on October 27, 2025 (Monday) and learn about holiday updates related to their region.
- 07:04 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Tomorrow School Holiday Live Updates:
Chhath Puja is a major festival in the state of Bihar. All educational institutions in Bihar will be closed until October 29th for Chhath Puja. The holiday period began on October 18th, covering both Diwali and Chhath festivals. Students have been granted this week-long holiday so they can enjoy the festive season without worrying about attending classes.
- 06:54 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow ( Monday) Live: Chhath Puja holiday in Delhi
- 06:45 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Schools Closed Tomorrow For Chhath Puja 2025 Live: Know State-Wise Closures on October 27
As people in North India begin celebrating Chhath Puja 2025, several state governments have announced school holidays for Monday, October 27. Chhath Puja is being celebrated in several states, including Delhi, Bihar, and West Bengal, and many of these states have announced school closures to facilitate the festival.
- 06:24 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Holiday Due to Cyclone Montha
Andhra Pradesh: Schools in some districts, including East Godavari and Guntur, will be closed for three days ( 27, 28 And 29 Oct) due to Cyclone Montha.
- 06:17 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow (27 October) Live Updates:
Yes, schools in Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and several other states will be closed tomorrow, Monday, October 27, 2025, for the Chhath Puja festival. Some southern states also have holidays due to a cyclone.
- 05:59 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday on 27 October 2025 (Monday) Live:
Schools will remain closed on October 27, 2025, in several states, including Delhi, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, and West Bengal, due to Chhath Puja and other regional festivals. The festival holds great cultural and spiritual significance and is celebrated with devotion and enthusiasm across these states.
- 05:26 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday on 27 October 2025 (Monday) Live Updates:
- 04:36 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow (Monday) Live: Is Karnataka Schools Closes On Oct 27?
Some media sources are reporting that Karnataka is declaring a major school and college holiday for the entire year 2025, which is good news for millions of students. Following the recent holidays, educational institutions are expected to remain closed on Monday, October 27th, adding to this year's long shutdown. This move is intended to provide further relief to students across the state. However, no official announcement has been made yet.
- 04:17 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Tomorrow School Holiday Live Updates: Check where schools and colleges will remain closed on Monday
Chhath Puja is being celebrated on October 27 in states like West Bengal and Rajasthan. Schools will be closed in these states on Monday.
- 04:13 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live: Chhath Puja Holiday 2025
Schools, colleges and other educational offices in Delhi will be closed tomorrow, October 27, on the occasion of Pratihar Shashthi, also known as Surya Shashthi or Chhath Puja. The holiday will be applicable for all government schools and offices across the national capital.
- 03:36 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Key holiday information for October 27, 2025
Yes, many schools in India, including Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, and Noida, will have a holiday tomorrow, Monday, October 27, 2025, for Chhath Puja.
States like Delhi, Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, and Rajasthan have also announced school closures for the festival.
It is always advisable for parents and students to confirm the holiday schedule directly with their specific school, as private schools can sometimes have different calendars
- 03:21 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live: AP Govt Announces 3 days of school holiday
In order to prevent any loss of life due to Cyclone Montha, all Andhra Pradesh government and private schools, Gurukul schools and colleges in East Godavari and Krishna districts have been declared holidays for three days.
- 03:10 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live (Monday): Delhi School Holiday
- 02:50 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live (Monday): Educational Institutions Closure in Andhra Pradesh
In NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts, school managements have declared holidays on October 27, 28, and 29.
- 02:43 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live: West Bengal Monday School Closure Updates
Chhath Puja is not a major festival in West Bengal, but Jagadhatri Puja is also celebrated around the same time in the state. This festival, dedicated to Goddess Jagadhatri, symbolizes patience, strength, and divine energy.
Schools in Chandannagar, Krishnanagar, and Murshidabad will be closed on October 31 for Jagadhatri Puja, and some schools will also be closed on October 27 and 28 for Chhath.
- 01:40 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates: Bihar School Closure On Chhath Puja
Chhath Puja is Bihar's most important festival, so all schools and colleges in the state will remain closed until October 29. The extended holiday period began earlier this month, covering both Diwali and Chhath festivals. The state government has granted students and families a long break to fully participate in the festival preparations and rituals.
- 01:24 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow ( Monday) Live Updates: Chhath Puja holiday in Delhi
The Delhi government has announced a school holiday on Monday on the occasion of Chhath Puja. With the festive celebrations underway, all schools across the city will remain closed tomorrow.
- 01:06 PM, 26 Oct 2025
School Holiday Tomorrow Live Updates:
According to the IMD, the depression over the Bay of Bengal is likely to intensify into a deep depression by Saturday evening (October 26) and further intensify into a cyclonic storm over the southwest and adjoining west-central Bay of Bengal by Sunday morning (October 27).
The system is expected to move northwestwards and later north-northwestwards, intensifying further into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning (October 28). Cyclone Montha is likely to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam around midnight on October 28.
- 12:57 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Tomorrow School Holiday Live Updates:
- 12:52 PM, 26 Oct 2025
Tomorrow School Holiday Live Updates: School Holidays Declared in Andhra Pradesh
Schools in several Andhra Pradesh districts are closed from October 27-29 due to Cyclone Montha's heavy rainfall warning. East Godavari, Annamayya, Kadapa, NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts have declared holidays, with more expected. Red alerts are active in Bapatla, YSR, Prakasam, Nellore, Tirupati, and Annamayya.