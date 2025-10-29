Tamil Nadu Weather Update :The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for four northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet, cautioning residents about heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.

According to the latest IMD bulletin, the weather system, which originated from a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify further and move northwest over the next 24 hours.

In the past 24 hours, Tiruvallur district recorded the highest rainfall, with 72 mm at Ponneri and 62 mm at Avadi.

Today, several parts of the city and its suburbs may experience moderate to heavy rain along with thunder and lightning, with isolated areas seeing intense downpours. For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast an orange alert for Tiruvallur and a yellow alert for Ranipet, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts.