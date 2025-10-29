- By Yashashvi Tak
- Wed, 29 Oct 2025 09:17 AM (IST)
- Source:JND
Tamil Nadu Weather Update:The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued an orange alert for four northern coastal districts of Tamil Nadu, Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet, cautioning residents about heavy to very heavy rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and strong winds.
According to the latest IMD bulletin, the weather system, which originated from a deep depression over the southeast Bay of Bengal, is expected to intensify further and move northwest over the next 24 hours.
In the past 24 hours, Tiruvallur district recorded the highest rainfall, with 72 mm at Ponneri and 62 mm at Avadi.
Today, several parts of the city and its suburbs may experience moderate to heavy rain along with thunder and lightning, with isolated areas seeing intense downpours. For Tuesday, the IMD has forecast an orange alert for Tiruvallur and a yellow alert for Ranipet, Chennai, Kanchipuram, and Chengalpattu districts.
Chennai Weather Forecast
The forecast indicates a generally cloudy sky with light rain on 29 October, with temperatures around 29 Degree Celsius during the day and 24 Degree Celsius at night. On 30 October, the weather will remain generally cloudy, with daytime and nighttime temperatures around 32 and 25 Degree Celsius, respectively. Moving into 31 October, the sky will stay mostly cloudy with light rain expected, and temperatures rising to 33 Degree Celsius during the day and 26 Degree Celsius at night.
On 1 November, similar conditions are expected, with temperatures around 33 and 26 Degree Celsius, and a generally cloudy sky with light rain. By 2 November, the sky will be partly cloudy with temperatures steady at 33 and 26 Degree Celsius. On 3 November, the weather will continue to be partly cloudy, maintaining temperatures near 33 Degree Celsius during the day and 26 Degree Celsius at night.
Under its influence, the weather is expected to worsen across Tamil Nadu’s northern coastal belt, especially in and around the Chennai area. “An orange alert has been issued for Chennai, Tiruvallur, Kanchipuram, and Ranipet districts, indicating the likelihood of very heavy rainfall at isolated places,” the IMD said.
Cyclone Montha Status
As Cyclone Montha approaches the Andhra coast, Chennai is preparing for another bout of heavy rainfall and strong winds. The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Chennai and surrounding districts, cautioning residents about possible flooding and disruptions through Tuesday. Currently located approximately 350 kilometres east-northeast of Chennai, the cyclone is already affecting weather conditions along the Tamil Nadu coastline.