Odisha School Holiday Update: The Odisha government has announced closure of schools in eight districts in view of Cyclone Montha. All government, government-aided and private schools and anganwadis will remain closed till October 30. The state will receive extremely heavy rainfall due to severe cyclonic storm (SCS) Montha, which began its landfall on Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday evening.

The Department of School and Mass Education of Odisha shared a notification on school holidays in an X post. "In view of the possible cyclone "Montha" and its impact, holidays have been declared for government, government-aided and private schools in 8 districts on 28th, 29th and 30th October."

ସମ୍ଭାବ୍ୟ ବାତ୍ୟା “ମୋନ୍ଥା” ଓ ଏହାର ପ୍ରଭାବକୁ ଦୃଷ୍ଟିରେ ରଖି ଆସନ୍ତା ୨୮, ୨୯, ୩୦ ଅକ୍ଟୋବର ରେ ୮ ଟି ଜିଲ୍ଲାର ସରକାରୀ,ସରକାରୀ ଅନୁଦାନପ୍ରାପ୍ତ ଓ ବେସରକାରୀ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟକୁ ଛୁଟି ଘୋଷଣା କରାଯାଇଛି । ଉକ୍ତ ୮ ଜିଲ୍ଲାରେ ବିଦ୍ୟାଳୟ ଓ ଗଣଶିକ୍ଷା ବିଭାଗ ଅଧୀନରେ କାର୍ଯ୍ୟରତ ସମସ୍ତ ଅଧିକାରୀ ଓ କର୍ମଚାରୀଙ୍କ ଛୁଟି ବାତିଲ କରାଯାଇଛି । pic.twitter.com/nzRAM3Nmwv — EducationOdisha (@SMEOdisha) October 27, 2025

The notification, in Odiya, further stated that the leave of all officers and employees working under the School and Public Education Department in the said 8 districts were cancelled.

Schools Closed In These Districts Of Odisha

The districts where schools have been closed, include Ganjam Gajapati, Rayagada, Koraput, Malkangiri, Kandhamal, Kalahandi and Nabarangpur. These districts were expected to receive extremely heavy rain due to Cyclone Montha.