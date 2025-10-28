AP School Holiday Tomorrow: Cyclone Montha continues to impact weather patterns along the Andhra Pradesh coast, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings, prompting several districts to extend school holidays until October 29, 2025. Weather forecasts indicate heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in many areas, so district administrations have closed schools for another day as a precautionary measure for student safety.

Based on official notifications, schools in NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts will remain closed on October 29. The closures were announced after continuous rainfall and strong winds disrupted normal life in these districts over the past three days.

Also Read: NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT: Here’s How To Check At mcc.nic.in; Important Dates, Download PDF Here

The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for these districts, predicting rainfall of up to 20 cm and wind speeds of up to 90-100 kmph as Cyclone Montha nears landfall.

Konaseema District Given Holiday Discretion:

Officials in Konaseema district have also been instructed to plan school holidays based on the weather in the area. Because the intensity of rainfall varies from region to region, the District Collector has authorized local education officials and school managements to take precautions to ensure the safety of students.