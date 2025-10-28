- By Sarju Saran Tiwari
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 05:49 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
AP School Holiday Tomorrow: Cyclone Montha continues to impact weather patterns along the Andhra Pradesh coast, prompting the India Meteorological Department (IMD) to issue warnings, prompting several districts to extend school holidays until October 29, 2025. Weather forecasts indicate heavy to very heavy rainfall and strong winds are expected in many areas, so district administrations have closed schools for another day as a precautionary measure for student safety.
Based on official notifications, schools in NTR, Bapatla, Krishna, and Guntur districts will remain closed on October 29. The closures were announced after continuous rainfall and strong winds disrupted normal life in these districts over the past three days.
The IMD has issued red and orange alerts for these districts, predicting rainfall of up to 20 cm and wind speeds of up to 90-100 kmph as Cyclone Montha nears landfall.
Konaseema District Given Holiday Discretion:
Officials in Konaseema district have also been instructed to plan school holidays based on the weather in the area. Because the intensity of rainfall varies from region to region, the District Collector has authorized local education officials and school managements to take precautions to ensure the safety of students.
East Godavari, Annamalai, and Kadapa await the extension of Holidays
East Godavari, Annamalai, and Kadapa districts, where schools have already closed on October 27th and 28th, are likely to assess the situation before announcing any holiday extensions beyond these dates.
As of now, there has been no official announcement regarding the holiday on October 29th in these districts, but some changes are expected depending on the overnight rainfall situation.
Cyclone Montha Expected to Make Landfall Soon:
As per the latest bulletin from the IMD states that Cyclone Montha, a severe cyclonic storm now over the Bay of Bengal, is expected to land between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam late on October 28.
Heavy to very heavy rainfall is also likely to persist until October 29, especially over the districts of Kakinada, Godavari, Eluru, Guntur, Palnadu, Prakasam, and YSR Kadapa.