NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule OUT: The Medical Counselling Committee (MCC) has officially released the counselling schedule for the NEET PG 2025 on their official website today on October 28, 2025. The students were eagerly waiting for the PG counselling schedule to be released soon. The counselling schedule to be check on the official website of the MCC at mcc.nic.in. The students are advised to keep their certificates and documents ready for the counselling process.

According to the official schedule, the registration process for the NEET PG 2025 will end on November 5, 2025. The choice filling process will commence on October 28, 2025 and will close on November 5, 2025. The processing of seat allotment will be completed from November 6 to November 7, 2025. The Round 1 seat allotment result will be declared on November 8, 2025 by the Medical Counselling Committe.

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule: Steps to check

Step 1.Studenst must visit MCC NEET PG counselling website, i.e. mcc.nic.in.

Step 2. Click on 'PG medical' tab available on homepage.

Step 3. Click on 'New candidate registration' link from the bottom of the page.

Step 4. Complete NEET PG counselling registration 2025 using the necessary details.

Step 5. Fill the application form of NEET PG 2025 and pay the counselling registration fees.

Download Counselling Schedule PDF Here

NEET PG 2025 Counselling Schedule: Crucial Documents

The students are advised to keep these document ready for the counselling process of the NEET PG 2025:

1.NEET PG 2025 Admit Card

2. NEET PG 2025 Scorecard/Rank Letter

3. Internship Completion Certificate

4. MBBS Degree & All Year Mark Sheets

5. Medical Registration Certificate

6. Class 10th & 12th Certificates

7. Valid Government ID Proof

Also Read: NEET PG Counselling Schedule 2025 OUT Live: How To Download Schedule At mcc.nic.in; Check Round-Wise Dates, Choice-Filling