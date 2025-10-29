Cyclone Montha: The impact of Cyclone Montha is being felt across the coastal regions of Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh, and Odisha. According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the cyclonic system that formed over the west-central Bay of Bengal has intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and made landfall along the Andhra Pradesh coast on Tuesday evening.

The storm is expected to reach Odisha today. The IMD has warned that several districts in the state may experience strong winds of up to 60 km/h within the next three hours. Due to the cyclone’s impact, rail and air services have been severely disrupted between 27 and 30 October. ALSO READ: Delhi Cloud Seeding: Why No Rain After Scientific Exercise To Create Artificial Shower, Explains IIT Kanpur Director Cyclone Montha: Top Updates - The India Meteorological Department (IMD) said on Wednesday that Severe Cyclonic Storm Montha has weakened into a cyclonic storm over coastal Andhra Pradesh and will maintain this intensity for the next six hours. - According to the latest observation update issued by the IMD at 12:30 a.m., the severe storm will weaken into a cyclonic storm over the next six hours. The landfall process commenced as the storm crossed the Andhra Pradesh coast between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada.

- According to Jagran.com, South Central Railway has cancelled 97 trains, diverted 5, and rescheduled 17. - East Coast Railway has also cancelled 32 trains. - Several Air India and IndiGo flights have been cancelled, and all flight operations in Visakhapatnam remain suspended for the entire day. ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha: Air India Cancels Flights, IndiGo Issues Advisory As Travel Hit In Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada | Check Update - The IMD reported that Cyclone Montha, over the west-central Bay of Bengal, moved north-northwestwards at a speed of 15 km/h over the past six hours and strengthened into a severe cyclonic storm. - In Odisha’s Ganjam district, reports indicate rough sea conditions, strong winds, and heavy rainfall, while Vijayawada in Andhra Pradesh has also witnessed rain due to the cyclone’s outer bands. Chennai in Tamil Nadu recorded morning showers today as well. - According to the IMD, moderate rainfall accompanied by thunderstorms and lightning is likely in parts of Chengalpattu, Chennai, Kanchipuram, Kanyakumari, Ranipet, Tenkasi, Tiruvallur, Thoothukudi, Tirunelveli, Tirupathur, Tiruvannamalai, Vellore, Villupuram, and Virudhunagar districts. - A sudden drop in temperature has been observed across Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Haryana, and Punjab, which the IMD attributes to the influence of Cyclone Montha. - The combined effect of Cyclone Montha and a western disturbance is being felt across the country. In Madhya Pradesh, districts in the Gwalior–Chambal region have witnessed continuous heavy to moderate rainfall for over 30 hours. - Odisha Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi said on Tuesday that 11,396 people have been evacuated, and 30 teams of the Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) and five teams of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) have been deployed as part of the response to the Severe Cyclonic Storm (SCS) Montha.

( With inputs from Agencies )