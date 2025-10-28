Airlines issued travel advisory as multiple disruptions hit coastal Andhra Pradesh. Airlines, including IndiGo, which issued a travel advisory, and Air India Express, have cancelled numerous flights, while the South Central Railway has suspended train services as a precautionary measure. Heavy rainfall, strong winds, and poor visibility have affected travel across cities such as Visakhapatnam, Vijayawada, and Rajahmundry, prompting authorities to issue safety advisories and activate emergency protocols.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha To Impact Eastern UP From Wednesday; Light Rain Likely In Over 50 Districts | Check Forecast Trains Canceled

The Indian Railways has cancelled more than 65 passenger and express trains across coastal Andhra Pradesh. These cancellations, affecting key routes through Vijayawada, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Visakhapatnam, and Bhimavaram, will remain in force between October 28 and 29 as Cyclone Montha approaches the state’s coast.

IndiGo Travel Advisory

IndiGo Airlines has issued a travel advisory for passengers flying to and from Vijayawada, Visakhapatnam, and Rajahmundry, warning of significant disruptions due to adverse weather. The airline urged travellers to check flight status at goIndiGo.in before heading to the airport. “With waterlogging and traffic congestion expected in several areas, passengers are advised to allow extra travel time,” IndiGo said. In case of cancellations, passengers can rebook flexibly or claim refunds through the IndiGo Refund Portal. “Your safety and comfort remain our top priority,” the airline added.

6ETravelAdvisory



Due to prevailing cyclone conditions and heavy rainfall expected in and around #Vijayawada, #Visakhapatnam and #Rajahmundry, flight operations to and from these cities are affected.



We advise all customers to check their flight status at… — IndiGo (@IndiGo6E) October 27, 2025 Air India Express Cancels All Flights from Vijayawada

Air India Express has grounded all flights scheduled from Vijayawada Airport on October 28, citing unsafe weather conditions. The cancellations include both domestic and international routes, such as: IX 2819 (Vizag-Vijayawada)



IX 2862 (Vijayawada-Hyderabad) IX 2875 (Bangalore-Vijayawada) IX 2876 (Vijayawada-Bangalore) IX 976 (Sharjah-Vijayawada) IX 975 (Vijayawada-Sharjah) IX 2743 (Hyderabad-Vijayawada and Vijayawada-Vizag) Authorities continue to monitor the situation closely and advise travellers to stay updated on the latest advisories. Cyclone Montha In Andhra Pradesh The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for coastal Andhra Pradesh, warning that Cyclone Montha is likely to intensify into a severe cyclonic storm by Monday morning. The cyclone is expected to make landfall between Machilipatnam and Kalingapatnam, near Kakinada, by the evening or night of October 28. Wind speeds could reach 90-100 km/h, with gusts up to 110 km/h, accompanied by heavy rainfall across the affected districts.

ALSO READ: Cyclone Montha To Affect Delhi, Uttar Pradesh And Bihar? Check IMD's Weather Report Evacuations and Disaster Response

Authorities have initiated large-scale evacuations from low-lying and vulnerable areas in East Godavari, West Godavari, Konaseema, and Visakhapatnam districts. Disaster response teams have been deployed to ensure safety and provide immediate assistance where needed.