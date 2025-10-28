Cyclone News: Cyclone Montha will hit the coast of Andhra Pradesh on Tuesday evening, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). As per IMD, the impact of Cyclone Montha will be felt most in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha, and West Bengal.

Cyclone Montha will hit the coast at a speed of 100 km per hour. A coastal alert has been issued in Andhra Pradesh and schools have been closed. In addition, many flights have been cancelled. 54 trains under Vijayawada division of South Central Railway have also been cancelled.

An orange alert has been issued for Peddapalli, Jayashankar Bhupalpally, and Mulugu in the state. A yellow alert has been issued for the remaining northeastern districts. Heavy rain is also expected in Odisha for two to three days. Will It Rain In Delhi-NCR Too? Amid the approach of Cyclone Montha and presence of the western disturbance, the weather will remain pleasant in Delhi and its surrounding areas for the next two days. Light rain and thundershowers are also expected. The sky will remain cloudy during these two days.

Will Cyclone Montha Have An Impact In UP And Bihar? According to IMD, the effects of cyclone Montha will be felt in Bihar. Bihar is located near Odisha, so the effects of cyclone Montha may be more pronounced in Bihar than in Uttar Pradesh.

Rain activity is being witnessed in Uttar Pradesh ahead of Cyclone Montha's landfall. Some areas, including Banda, experienced light rain. Lucknow also experienced drizzle amid cloud cover, bringing relief from the humid heat. Lucknow's maximum temperature dropped by 3.8 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius, but the night temperature increased by six degrees Celsius, adding to the humidity.

As per IMD, light rain is forecast for more than 50 districts in the state on Tuesday, Wednesday, and Thursday. Maximum temperature is expected to drop by up to three degrees Celsius over the next two to three days.