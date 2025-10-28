UP Weather Update: Gorakhpur and several parts of Uttar Pradesh experienced heavy rainfall on Tuesday morning, disrupting the usual post-Diwali cool spell. In Gorakhpur, rain began around 5:00 AM and continued through the day. On Monday, most districts in the state remained cloudy, while light showers were reported in Banda and other areas. In Lucknow, intermittent drizzle brought temporary relief from humidity, even as the city’s maximum temperature dropped by 3.8 degrees Celsius to 28 degrees Celsius. However, a six-degree rise in the minimum temperature led to discomfort due to increased humidity.

According to the meteorological department, light rainfall is forecast in more than 50 districts of the state on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday. Over the next two to three days, the maximum temperature is expected to drop by up to three degrees Celsius.

Senior Meteorologist Atul Kumar Singh stated that there are chances of light rain in several districts over the next two to three days, but this does not signify the onset of winter. "The drop in temperature is due to rainfall and cloud cover, not a seasonal cold. We'll have to wait a few more days for winter to set in," he explained.

Singh added that the effect of Cyclone Montha will be visible in many parts of the state from Wednesday, starting with the eastern UP. Lucknow and nearby areas may also witness a further dip in temperature and cloudy skies for the next three days. However, during this period, the weather will remain clear in the western districts.

The meteorological department states that rain may occur in some places in the state on Tuesday due to a trough line extending from a depression over the east-central Arabian Sea to western Madhya Pradesh, via the north-east Arabian Sea and south Gujarat.

The cyclonic storm Montha, formed over the south-west and west-central Bay of Bengal, is moving in a north-north-west direction and could intensify into a severe cyclonic storm. "In the districts that have received heavy rainfall, the early-sown crops will be damaged. The lodging of crops will weaken the grains. Late-sown varieties of pulses may also be affected," said Teg Bahadur Singh, District Agriculture Officer.