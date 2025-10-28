Delhi Air Pollution: The first cloud seeding trial will be conducted in the capital on Tuesday. Delhi Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the aircraft equipped to carry out the exercise will arrive from Kanpur once visibility improves there.The Delhi Minister stated the visibility in Kanpur is currently at 2,000 metres, and once it reaches 5,000 metres, the plane will take off for the trial. "The flight will arrive in Delhi once the visibility improves (in Kanpur). The cloud seeding trial will be conducted today," he added.

Sirsa, Culture Minister Kapil Mishra and Social Welfare Minister Ravinder Indraj accompanied Chief Minister Rekha Gupta as she offered 'Argyha' to the rising Sun on the concluding day of Chhath at the ITO Ghat on Tuesday morning. What Is The Objective Of Artificial Rain? The trial, aimed at inducing artificial rain to tackle air pollution in the capital, is part of Delhi government's broader strategy to mitigate deteriorating air quality during the winter months. Preparations for the much-awaited cloud seeding experiment are now complete, with the government conducting a test flight over Burari last week. During the test run, small quantities of silver iodide and sodium chloride compounds used to trigger artificial rain were released from the aircraft.

However, due to low atmospheric moisture of less than 20 per cent, as against the 50 per cent typically required for cloud seeding, rainfall could not be induced. Last week, Chief Minister Gupta said the India Meteorological Department had indicated the possibility of suitable cloud formations between October 28 and October 30. Air Quality Remains 'Very Poor' At 306 Meanwhile, Delhi's air quality showed little improvement on Tuesday morning, with the overall Air Quality Index (AQI) measured at 306, slightly better than 315 recorded on Monday, as per data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB). Among the city's most polluted zones were Wazirpur and Siri Fort, both recording AQI levels of 349, followed by Ashok Vihar and Bawana, where the readings touched 340. (With PTI inputs)