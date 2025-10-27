Best Songs By Sharda Sinha For Chhath Puja: When it comes to Chhath Puja, Padma Bhushan Sharda Sinha's voice is one that immediately fills the atmosphere with devotion and nostalgia. Known as the “Voice of Chhath,” her heartfelt songs beautifully convey the strong feelings, traditions and cultural essence of this famous celebration. Her bhajans have been a staple of every Chhath celebration in Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh and Nepal for many years. Her songs soulfully convey a devotee's faith and love for Chhathi Maiya, whether it's through the calming melody of Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya or the stirring rhythm of Ugi He Suruj Dev.

Sharda Sinha's music, which evokes memories of family, devotion, and tradition, transcends generations, whether it is in the form of traditional folk tunes or digitally remastered versions. Chhath mornings and evenings are made even more divine by her timeless voice. Coincidentally, Sharda Sinha died on November 5, 2024, which was also the first day of Chhath Puja, or Nahay Khay.

Let’s look at some of her most loved Chhath Puja songs that have stood the test of time and still make every devotee’s heart bow with faith. Best Sharda Sinha Songs For Chhath Puja And Their Release Year 1. Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya – 1986 2. Ugi He Suruj Dev Bhail Bhinsarva – 1987 3. Pahile Pahil Chhath Maiya– 1989 4. Hey Chhathi Maiya – 1990 5. Ho Dinanath Ehi Aarat – 1991 6. Sasura Ghar Jaibu– 1992 7. Suna Ho Chhathi Maiya – 1993 8. Rahu Chhathi Maiya Se – 1995 9. Chhathi Maiya Aaw Da– 1996 10. Patna Ke Ghat Pe – 1998

11. Uth Suruj Dev – 1999 12. Kosi Ke Paani Re– 2000 13. Chhath Aayi Re – 2001 14. Suruj Dev Batiya Sun Le Ho – 2003 15. Aaragh Dihe Baba – 2005 16. Chhathi Maiya Ke Mahima – 2007 17. Hey Suruj Devta Ho – 2009 18. Naihar Se Nikli Ho Chhath Manaye – 2011 19. Sanjh Bhail Suruj Astachalgai – 2013 20. Chhath Ghaat Pe Maiya Ke Bhajan – 2015 21. Ugi Hey Suruj Dev Naya Andaz Mein – 2019 22. Hey Chhathi Maiya Sun Le Arji – 2022 These songs have been played across generations, from traditional radios to modern digital playlists, reminding everyone of the deep cultural roots of Chhath Puja.


