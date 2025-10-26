- By Aditi Priya Singh
- Sun, 26 Oct 2025 06:46 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Best Chhath Puja Folk Songs: Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated with immense devotion and purity across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Music plays a vital role in the Chhath Puja celebrations, as traditional Chhath Geet (folk songs) echo the spirit of love, gratitude, and devotion towards Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. These songs beautifully express the emotions of devotees, depicting their prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their loved ones.
From soulful traditional tunes sung by legends like Sharda Sinha to the latest modern Chhath tracks, music adds a divine touch to this festival. Whether you are preparing for the rituals or creating Instagram reels and WhatsApp statuses, these melodious Chhath Geet will help you spread festive vibes everywhere.
Here’s a collection of 30+ best Chhath Puja songs — both traditional and new — to fill your celebrations with devotion and joy.
Famous Chhath Songs by Sharda Sinha
1. Uga Ho Suruj Dev
2. Kaanch Hi Baans Ke Bahangiya
3. Pahile Pahil Chhathi Maiya
4. Patna Ke Ghat Pe
5. Ho Dinanath
6. Hey Chhathi Maiya
7. Suna Ho Chhathi Maiya
8. Humka Aaj Khush Kar Da Bhawani
9. Bhail Bhore Bhore Uth Ke
10. Aaj Hamar Ghar Aaili Chhathi Maiya
Popular Traditional and Folk Chhath Geet
11. Nadiya Ke Paar Ugaile Suruj Dev – Kalpana Patowary
12. Suruj Devta Dinanath – Manoj Tiwari
13. Chhathi Maiya Ke Mahima Aparampar – Anuradha Paudwal
14. Chhath Aa Gail Ba – Pawan Singh
15. Bahangi Lachkat Jaye – Kalpana Patowary
16. Aaj Chhathi Maiya Ke Pujan – Alka Jha
17. Bhail Bhore Bhore Ugaile Suruj Dev – Manoj Tiwari
18. Nahay Khay Ke Din Aail Ba – Indu Sonali
19. Surya Bhagwan Ke Aarti – Alka Yagnik
20. Hamra Ke Bhail Chhathi Maiya Se Prem – Kalpana
Modern and Trendy Chhath Songs
21. Chhath Puja Aail Ba 2025 – Khesari Lal Yadav
22. Uga E Suruj Dev – Neelkamal Singh
23. Naya Saal Naya Geet – Priyanka Singh
24. Ghar Ghar Mein Chhathi Maiya Aili – Antra Singh Priyanka
25. Chhathi Maiya Ke Pujanwa – Ritesh Pandey
26. Nadiya Ke Kinare – Khesari Lal Yadav & Shilpi Raj
27. Suruj Dev Ke Darsan – Neha Raj
28. Chhath Ghate Jaib Ho – Pramod Premi Yadav
29. Aaj Chhathi Maiya Ke Vrat Ba – Shilpi Raj
30. Uga Suruj Dev Bhore Bhore – Kallu Ji
31. Gharwa Me Utsav Ba – Antra Singh Priyanka
32. Jai Chhathi Maiya – Pawan Singh