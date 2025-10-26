Best Chhath Puja Folk Songs: Chhath Puja, one of the most sacred festivals dedicated to the Sun God, is celebrated with immense devotion and purity across Bihar, Jharkhand, Uttar Pradesh, and Nepal. Music plays a vital role in the Chhath Puja celebrations, as traditional Chhath Geet (folk songs) echo the spirit of love, gratitude, and devotion towards Surya Dev and Chhathi Maiya. These songs beautifully express the emotions of devotees, depicting their prayers for the well-being and prosperity of their loved ones.