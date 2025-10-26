Chhath Puja 2025 Sandhya Arghya is of utmost significance on the third day of Chhath Puja festivities, when devotees stand on the banks of a river or pond and offer prayers to the Sun God. This day is dedicated to the worship of Lord Surya, in which devotees pray for the happiness, prosperity, and well-being of their families. During Sandhya Arghya, devotees stand in water and offer prayers to the Sun and purify their souls. This puja symbolises self-purification, discipline, and gratitude to nature. This year, Sandhya Arghya during Chhath Puja will be offered to the Sun god on 27th October 2025.

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2025: Date And Time, Sunrise, Sunset And Pradosh Kaal - Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2025 Date: 27th October 2025, Monday - Sunrise: 05:44 AM - Sunset: 05:06 PM - Pradosh Kaal: 05:36 PM to 08:08 PM Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2025: Significance The Sun God is considered the giver of life. Life on Earth is impossible without the Sun and rivers. This is why offerings to the Sun are made while standing on a river or ghat. If access to a river or ghat is not available, offerings to the Sun can also be made while standing in collected water. This means that touching water is essential. According to astrology, the Sun is the king of the planets. The Sun is associated with luck, success, and a healthy body. Therefore, just as sunrise brings light, similarly, life is wished to be filled with light.

Offering prayers to the Sun is considered important for balance and energy in life. Offering prayers to the setting Sun signifies understanding the ups and downs of life. Just as the Sun sets and rises every day, joys and sorrows also come and go in life. Furthermore, if we consider this aspect of life, offering prayers to the Sun symbolises that every end brings a new beginning.

Chhath Puja Sandhya Arghya 2025: Rituals During Sandhya Arghya, devotees stand waist-deep in water, facing the sun, and pray with folded hands. They offer water, flowers, and other offerings in bamboo baskets. The ritual concludes with the chanting of sacred mantras, including "Om Suryaya Namaha."

Standing in the water, they pray and pray for the well-being and prosperity of their families. During Sandhya Arghya, the Sun God is appeased by lighting lamps. This ritual symbolises self-purification and gratitude to nature.