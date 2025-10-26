Chhath Puja 2025 Sandhya Arghya: Chhath Puja or Chhath Mahaparv began on Saturday, October 25th and will conclude on October 28th with the offering of arghya to the rising sun. During this four-day ritual, devotees will begin a 36-hour fast with 'Kharna' on Sunday, October 26th. On Kharna, devotees prepare and offer prasad of jaggery and rice pudding, and after consuming it, their rigorous fast begins. Following this, the first arghya will be offered to the setting sun on the evening of October 27th, Monday. This significant event is known as Sandhya Arghya.

Check out the list of rules and dos and don’ts to follow while offering Arghya to Surya Dev on Chhath Puja 2025:

Chhath Puja 2025 Sandhya Arghya: Rules

- Keep the Arghya spot and nearby areas very clean. Make preparations in advance. This makes the puja feel more sacred and spreads good energy. Be careful when standing by the water.

- Giving out Prasad after the Arghya is seen as lucky. Sharing this Prasad with loved ones and those around you promotes harmony and tradition.

- Keep your mind calm and full of faith when giving the Arghya. The Sun God only accepts offerings made with total devotion, which brings happiness, wealth, and peace of mind to the person making the offering.

Chhath Puja 2025 Sandhya Arghya: Dos And Don’ts

- For the Sandhya Arghya ritual during Chhath Mahaparv, people should bathe and dress in fresh clothes.

- Gather traditional things like Thekua, seasonal fruits such as singhara and bananas and jaggery dishes together in a basket for offering.

- Dress in yellow or white attire as these colours are believed to bring good luck for the day.

- Light a ghee lamp before giving your offerings to the Sun. Stay focused and meditative during the offering and avoid negative thoughts.

- Stand in the water and slowly offer the Arghya with a mix of water and milk to the Sun, sharp during sunset.

Chhath Puja 2025 Sandhya Arghya: Timing

This year, the Chhath Puja 2025 Sandhya Arghya timing is at around 5:40 PM. This year, the devotees must offer Arghya to Surya Dev during this time.

