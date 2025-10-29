Delhi Cloud Seeding: Delhi witnessed cloud seeding trials on Tuesday after a gap of 53 years. The government aimed to induce artificial rain in the national capital amid surging air pollution levels. However, the weather department did not record any traces of rainfall in the city after the cloud seeding, leaving people guessing whether the trial was successful. The government said it was successful as the AQI (Air Quality Index) dropped significantly post-cloud seeding in the areas where the trial was conducted.

IIT Kanpur Director Manindra Agarwal, while speaking to NDTV, explained why the trial failed to create rainfall. The Delhi government collaborated with the IIT Kanpur to carry out the experiment in the capital city. The moisture content in the clouds was low, which was the reason why it could not trigger rain, he added.

The IIT Kanpur Director said the attempts will be made again on Wednesday. He said he was hopeful for a better result.

The mixture used by the officials has only 20% silver iodide and the rest is a combination of rock salt and common salt for firing 14 flares in the sky, he said.

Agarwal said there hadn't been any rain so far; that's the reason it can be said it was not completely successful.

#WATCH | Delhi | "The second trial of cloud seeding was conducted in Delhi by IIT Kanpur through Cessna Aircraft. The aircraft entered Delhi from the direction of Meerut. Khekra, Burari, North Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar were covered under this. 8 flares were used in cloud seeding.… pic.twitter.com/xMby0wBLJh — ANI (@ANI) October 28, 2025

AQI Improved After Cloud Seeding: Government

Environment Minister Manjinder Singh Sirsa said the Delhi government, in collaboration with IIT-Kanpur, conducted the trials in parts of Delhi, including Burari, north Karol Bagh, Mayur Vihar, and Badli, with more such exercises planned over the next few days.

