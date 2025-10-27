A Rajasthan officer’s wife earned a staggering salary of Rs 37.54 lakh after being falsely shown as employed by two private companies. The woman had not visited either of the companies in two years. The scam was revealed when a complainant filed a petition at the Rajasthan High Court.

Joint director in the Department of Information Technology at RajComp Info Services, Pradyuman Dixit got payments via his wife Poonam Dixit.

Poonam was shown as an employee in OrionPro Solutions and Treegen Software Limited. Both the companies got government tenders, as per an NDTV report.

According to the investigation by the Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB), Pradyuman Dixit allegedly instructed the two companies to hire his wife and pay her a monthly salary in exchange for approving their tender.

The ACB probe found that between January 2019 and September 2020, both companies transferred a total of Rs 37,54,405 into five personal bank accounts belonging to Poonam Dixit, labeling the payments as “salary”, the report stated.

However, investigators found that Poonam Dixit never attended work at either company during that period. It was further revealed that her attendance records, which were entirely fabricated, had been approved by Pradyuman Dixit himself.