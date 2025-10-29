Following the announcement of Deepika Padukone 's removal from Kalki 2, her eagle-eyed fans have now spotted her name missing from the end credits list of Kalki 2898 AD OTT version . After noticing this, fans widely shared videos on social media, sparking a debate. Some called out the productions as the "worst", while others mentioned that the actress' name had already been missing earlier, and some also pointed out that it was removed again. Deepika has once again become embroiled in the controversy, fueling the ongoing debate further.

A fan shared a video on X and wrote, "Rmoved Deepika Padukone from end credits in Kalki PART 1 from the OTT platforms… Maybe the worst production house to exist…you guys deserve to rot in hell lmao.. Removing name from end credits will remove her impact from the film? Seriously?"

Another user posted, "credits aren’t just names at the end of a movie. They’re acknowledgment, accountability, and respect for the work put in. When someone like Deepika Padukone, who’s played a pivotal role in shaping the emotional core of Kalki, isn’t credited even after months of OTT release."

Another user commented, "So petty of them. They didn’t have it during release, only added it later when fans begged and now removed again.. so-called respected female producers!"

Another post read, "Which makers cut out rudely ignoring the hard work of adsha and the sentiments of the manvik fans."

ALSO READ: Rashmika Mandanna Supports Deepika Padukone's 8-Hour Work Shift Demand, Says 'I Overwork, This Is Not Worth It...'

credits aren’t just names at the end of a movie. They’re acknowledgment, accountability, and respect for the work put in. When someone like Deepika Padukone, who’s played a pivotal role in shaping the emotional core of Kalki, isn’t credited even after months of OTT release pic.twitter.com/IcQOe0qSmW — Dua Padukone (@Duapadukone) October 28, 2025

@VyjayanthiFilms removed Deepika Padukone from end credits in Kalki PART 1 from the OTT platforms…

Maybe the worst production house to exist…you guys deserve to rot in hell lmao..

Removing name from end credits will remove her impact from the film? Seriously? 💀😂 — Parth (@ParthK_23) October 28, 2025

So petty of them. They didn’t have it during release, only added it later when fans begged and now removed again.. so-called respected female producers! https://t.co/GOoDX8Mydv — nikita💫 (@nikita1372) October 28, 2025

Deepika Padukone's Removal From Kalki 2

In September, the makers of Kalki shared an official statement on X announcing Deepika’s exit from the film. They stated the actress is no longer a part of the upcoming sequel because a film like Kalki “deserves commitment".

The post read, “This is to officially announce that @deepikapadukone will not be a part of the upcoming sequel of #Kalki2898AD. After careful consideration, We have decided to part ways. Despite the long journey of making the first film, we were unable to find a partnership. And a film like @Kalki2898AD deserves that commitment and much more. We wish her the best with her future works."