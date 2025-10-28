The Family Man Season 3 Release Date Out: The Family Man Season 3’s premiere date has officially been announced. Starring Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, the new season promises to raise the stakes with more action, suspense, and emotional depth than ever before. Created by the acclaimed duo Raj & DK under their banner D2R Films, the hit spy-thriller continues to follow the life of a middle-class man juggling his high-pressure job as an undercover agent and his equally demanding role as a family man. The upcoming season introduces new characters and challenges that will test Srikant like never before.

Joining the cast this season are Jaideep Ahlawat as Rukma, the main antagonist, and Nimrat Kaur as Meera, both of whom add fresh layers of intrigue and tension to the story. Familiar faces such as Sharib Hashmi (JK Talpade), Priyamani (Suchitra Tiwari), Ashlesha Thakur (Dhriti Tiwari), Vedant Sinha (Atharv Tiwari), Shreya Dhanwanthary (Zoya), and Gul Panag (Saloni) also return. Directed by Raj & DK, alongside Suman Kumar and Tusshar Seyth, the season has been written by Raj, DK, and Suman Kumar, with dialogues by Sumit Arora. This instalment is will premiere globally on November 21, 2025.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by prime video IN (@primevideoin) Meanwhile, speaking about the release, Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals at Prime Video India, said, “The Family Man has redefined long-format storytelling and has become a part of everyday conversation and popular culture. Our collaboration with D2R Films has consistently delivered engaging and entertaining stories, and this season will be no different.” He also shared that the upcoming season promises a perfect mix of humour, emotional moments, and action, keeping the series’ trademark balance intact. Also Read: Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking: Prabhas And SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Crosses THIS Mark Ahead Of Grand Re-Release

On the other hand, creators Raj & DK expressed their gratitude towards fans for their patience and support. They shared, “The love audiences have shown us has been truly overwhelming. We wanted to make sure the wait was worth it, and this season takes everything a notch higher from the action to the storytelling. This time, the hunter becomes the hunted as Srikant faces his most dangerous challenge yet, one that puts his family and career on the line.” With an expanded cast, global reach, and an intense new plot, The Family Man Season 3 promises to be one of 2025’s most thrilling OTT releases.

