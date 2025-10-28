  • Source:JND
Bigg Boss 19 has recently seen an interesting twist as two strong contenders in the show, Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali, got evicted from the show. After the elimination, Baseer Ali shared how Bigg Boss guided Amaal Mallik when he was feeling low. The statement sparked outrage on social media, where many users accused the makers of being biased towards the singer. Some also alleged that the show is made out of cuts. Here is what happened.

When asked if he would continue his friendship with Amaal Mallik after the show, Baseer Ali told Zoom, “There were so many moments when I felt deeply for Amaal, and he also reciprocated in a beautiful way. Especially after his dad came and left, he was feeling very low. Bigg Boss called him to the confession room, where Bigg Boss asked him to find someone in the house who could control him, help him in difficult situations, and stop him from going below the belt. So he came to me and said, ‘Bigg Boss told me this, so I took your name.’”

His interview post, which circulated online, created outrage on Reddit. A user said, “Bb himself being biased ye sab ghatiya kaam karke didn't even show in the camera and ye bb ko problem ho rahi thi ki abhinoor bina mic k baat kiye because "audience will not know what they're saying"????? How LOW CAN YOU GET MAKERS??????”

image

Is Bigg Boss Guiding Amaal Mallik Off-Screen? Baseer Ali Revelations Upset Internet (Image: Reddit/ r/biggboss)

Another wrote, “The entire show is made out of cut outs ! And it’s now a show of image washing too… first sajid now Amaal and many others in past … all shits ! Amaal is a crap guy honestly. He brought Farhana’s mother in the conversation in such bad way. No girl should sit him at all.” A comment read, “Why is everyone acting so surprised? He calls the main sponsor of the show his uncle….ofcourse he must’ve had certain things written in his contract as part of a conditions to enter the house.” Another comment read, “To fir baseer ko isiliye evict kiya.” A user wrote, “Lol Big boss isse Tanya k taraf bhej re ..so biased show...shame on Big Boss.”

