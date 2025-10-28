Bigg Boss 19 has recently seen an interesting twist as two strong contenders in the show, Nehal Chudasama and Baseer Ali, got evicted from the show. After the elimination, Baseer Ali shared how Bigg Boss guided Amaal Mallik when he was feeling low. The statement sparked outrage on social media, where many users accused the makers of being biased towards the singer. Some also alleged that the show is made out of cuts. Here is what happened.

When asked if he would continue his friendship with Amaal Mallik after the show, Baseer Ali told Zoom, “There were so many moments when I felt deeply for Amaal, and he also reciprocated in a beautiful way. Especially after his dad came and left, he was feeling very low. Bigg Boss called him to the confession room, where Bigg Boss asked him to find someone in the house who could control him, help him in difficult situations, and stop him from going below the belt. So he came to me and said, ‘Bigg Boss told me this, so I took your name.’”