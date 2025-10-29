Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer horror comedy movie, released in theatres on October 21, has reached a big milestone in just a week of release. The film has crossed the Rs 100 crore mark in just 8 days. Now, Thamma is all set to beat its production, Maddock’s 2024 hit horror comedy, Munjya, which had a worldwide collection of Rs 125 crore. Seeing the current pace at the ticket windows, if Thamma continues to thrive at the box office without any massive downfall, then it will soon beat the Munjya collection.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 8 As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 101.10 crore on Day 8. The net collection of Thamma stands at Rs 101.10 crore. The film had an overall 18.53 per cent Hindi occupancy on Tuesday. It had 7.87 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 16.37 per cent in the afternoon shows, 20.29 per cent in the evening shows and 29.59 per cent in the night shows.

Day Wise Collection Of Thamma Day India Net Collection

1 Rs 24 crore

2 Rs 18.6 crore

3 Rs 13 crore

4 Rs 10 crore

5 Rs 13.1 crore

6 Rs 12.6 crore

7 Rs 4.3 crore

8 Rs 5.50 crore

What Is Thamma All About? The movie focuses on Alok, a television reporter whose life is saved by a mysterious woman named Tadaka following a bear attack. Their relationship gets complicated by supernatural forces and ancient myths. Alok discovers that Tadaka belongs to a mystical, bloodline-driven tribe, which is led by Yakshasan. Their romance escalates into a conflict against supernatural reckoning and powerful family ties. Thamma features Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Sapthami Gowda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik in prominent roles. The horror comedy has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik, Dinesh Vijan.