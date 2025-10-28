- By Tapapriya Dutta
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer romantic comedy horror movie released in theatres on October 21. The movie performed extremely well in its first week despite a clash with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan. However, Thamma saw a massive downfall on its first Monday. The movie missed the chance to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. If the film picks up its pace again, then it will hit the century soon.
Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 4.25 crore on Day 7. The net collection of Thamma stands at Rs 95.55 crore. The film had an overall 11.27 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday. It had 6.88 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 11.01 per cent in the afternoon shows, 12.29 per cent in the evening shows and 14.88 per cent in the night shows.
Day-Wise Collection Of Thamma
Day 1: Rs 24 crore
Day 2: Rs 18.6 crore
Day 3: Rs 13 crore
Day 4: Rs 10 crore
Day 5: Rs 13.1 crore
Day 6: Rs 12.6 crore
Day 7: Rs 4.25 crore
What Is The Production Cost Of Thamma?
According to reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 145 crore. Thamma is currently far away from the budget mark.
What Is Thamma All About?
The movie is about two destined lovers, who battle supernatural forces, family ties and nature itself to defend their forbidden romance in a mystical world where ancient powers and prophecies threaten to keep them apart. Thamma stars Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, Sapthami Gowda, Nawazuddin Siddiqui, Paresh Rawal and Faisal Malik in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Aditya Sarpotdar and produced by Amar Kaushik, Dinesh Vijan. Thamma has a runtime of 2 hours and 29 minutes. It has been released in theatres in Hindi and Telugu languages.