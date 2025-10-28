Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7: Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna starrer romantic comedy horror movie released in theatres on October 21. The movie performed extremely well in its first week despite a clash with Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, Dude and Bison Kaalamaadan. However, Thamma saw a massive downfall on its first Monday. The movie missed the chance to cross the Rs 100 crore mark. If the film picks up its pace again, then it will hit the century soon.

Thamma Box Office Collection Day 7 As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 4.25 crore on Day 7. The net collection of Thamma stands at Rs 95.55 crore. The film had an overall 11.27 per cent Hindi occupancy on Monday. It had 6.88 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 11.01 per cent in the afternoon shows, 12.29 per cent in the evening shows and 14.88 per cent in the night shows.