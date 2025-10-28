- By Swati Singh
- Tue, 28 Oct 2025 06:37 PM (IST)
- Source:JND
Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner are reportedly exploring a budding romance. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the two stars have been spending time together and were recently spotted on what appeared to be a secret date in London, sparking widespread curiosity among fans and media alike. The publication cited the sources saying that Martin, 48, and Turner, 29, were seen enjoying a quiet evening at a private restaurant, where they appeared comfortable and engaged in deep conversation.
While neither has addressed the speculation publicly, reports indicate that the pair have been in touch for several weeks, fueling rumours that their friendship may be evolving into something more personal.
Sophie Turner’s love life has been under public scrutiny since her split from British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, a relationship that ended less than a year after she finalised her divorce from musician Joe Jonas in 2024. On the other hand, Chris Martin is also fresh out of a long-term relationship — he reportedly separated from actress Dakota Johnson in mid-2025, following nearly eight years together. With both stars recently single, their reported connection has become one of the most talked-about new developments in the celebrity world, leaving fans eager to see if this rumoured romance blossoms further.
Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Chris Martin and Sophie Turner have crossed paths. Back in 2020, Martin made a brief appearance in a surprise birthday video for Turner, which was arranged by her then-husband Joe Jonas. In hindsight, some fans are now revisiting that moment, suggesting it may have been an early glimpse of the easy chemistry that the two reportedly share today.
Although neither Martin nor Turner has confirmed the rumours, their alleged relationship has become a major talking point online. Social media is abuzz with mixed reactions — while some fans are thrilled and find the pairing unexpectedly charming, others have expressed surprise and disapproval, calling the potential romance "inappropriate". Regardless of opinions, the speculation surrounding the two stars continues to fuel intense curiosity across fan circles and entertainment media.