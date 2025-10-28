Coldplay frontman Chris Martin and Game of Thrones actress Sophie Turner are reportedly exploring a budding romance. According to a report by the Daily Mail, the two stars have been spending time together and were recently spotted on what appeared to be a secret date in London, sparking widespread curiosity among fans and media alike. The publication cited the sources saying that Martin, 48, and Turner, 29, were seen enjoying a quiet evening at a private restaurant, where they appeared comfortable and engaged in deep conversation.

While neither has addressed the speculation publicly, reports indicate that the pair have been in touch for several weeks, fueling rumours that their friendship may be evolving into something more personal.

Sophie Turner’s love life has been under public scrutiny since her split from British aristocrat Peregrine "Perry" Pearson, a relationship that ended less than a year after she finalised her divorce from musician Joe Jonas in 2024. On the other hand, Chris Martin is also fresh out of a long-term relationship — he reportedly separated from actress Dakota Johnson in mid-2025, following nearly eight years together. With both stars recently single, their reported connection has become one of the most talked-about new developments in the celebrity world, leaving fans eager to see if this rumoured romance blossoms further.