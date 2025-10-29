Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been in theaters for a week, and it has already reached its 50th anniversary in India. Though they have been at odds since Diwali, the romantic drama has performed well at the ticket office. The film has managed to become a commercial success even if it still lags behind the horror-comedy starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, which has made a total of Rs 95.6 crore to date.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat made Rs 49.35 crore following a respectable first weekend, with Rs 3.5 crore on Monday and Rs 4.35 crore on Tuesday (day 8), as per latest report from Sacnilk. The movie is now on the verge of earning over Rs 50 crore at the domestic box office.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 9 crore Day 2 - Rs 7.75 crore Day 3 - Rs 6 crore Day 4 - Rs 5.5 crore Day 5 - Rs 6.25 crore Day 6 - Rs 7 crore Day 7 - Rs 3.5 crore Day 8 - Rs 4.35 crore TOTAL - Rs 49.35 crore EK Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was made on a meager budget of around Rs 25 crore, yet in just eight days, it has recouped more than its production costs. It has also exceeded Sanam Teri Kasam's lifetime earnings of Rs 42.28 crore.

About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat The romance drama, which was directed by Milap Zaveri, is about politician Vikramaditya Bhonsle, whose life is transformed when he meets famous actor Adaa Randhawa. The viewer is taken on a powerful emotional journey as what starts off as infatuation quickly transforms into obsession.

Many critics criticized Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat for encouraging toxicity and misogyny, and the show's reviews were mostly mixed to bad. In spite of the criticism, the movie is still doing well at the box office. A portion of viewers have found resonance in the film's exploration of the powerful feelings of love and obsession, but it might not be sufficient to guarantee sustained box office success.