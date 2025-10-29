5 Horror Movies To Watch On OTT: Halloween is around the corner and this year it falls on Friday, a long weekend when not only the western countries but several other parts of the world can celebrate the day in their own way. To make it memorable and more exciting, you can watch some of the most scary and spookiest films to binge-watch with your family and close ones. So if you are confused, then do check out the list of horror movies that you can watch on some of the popular streaming sites this Halloween weekend.

5 Horror Movies To Watch On OTT This Halloween Weekend Tumbbad (Prime Video) The 2018 movie is set against the backdrop of the story of a goddess who created the universe. The plot focuses on the consequences when humans build a temple for her firstborn. Tumbbad stars Sohum Shah, Jyoti Malshe, Ronjini Chakraborty, Mohammad Samad, Dhundiraj Prabhakar and Harish Khanna in key roles.

Before spooky month ends, I MUST recommend Tumbbad to any movie lovers who enjoy myths, symbolism, and stories about the faults inherent to humans such as greed, selfishness, and cruelty. Gorgeous visuals and unusual story. pic.twitter.com/rU5ZTEP0cS — SleepyElf (@FadeWalkr) October 29, 2025 Hubie Halloween (Netflix) The 2020 American movie is about Hubie Dubois, who is a figure of mockery for kids and adults alike despite his devotion to his hometown of Salem (and its Halloween celebration). Something happens on the night of Halloween and it's up to Hubie to save Halloween. The movie features Julie Bowen, Paris Berelc, Adam Sandler, Steve Buscemi, Peyton List, Sunny Sandler and June Squibb in pivotal roles. It’s a Sandler Halloween.



HUBIE HALLOWEEN, on Netflix globally 7 October 🎃 pic.twitter.com/hCyzAeZA8T — Netflix Tudum (@NetflixTudum) September 8, 2020 Bramayugam (SonyLIV) The Malayalam movie is about a folk singer of the Paanan caste, who has a fateful encounter when he tries to escape slavery. This led to him discovering an ancient traditional mansion, altering his destiny. Bramayugam stars Mammootty, Amalda Liz, Arjun Ashokan, Sidharth Bharathan, Akash Chandran and Manikandan Achari. It was released in theatres in February 2024.

I Got Sleepless for 3 days After watching #Bramayugam.The Character was So Haunting.



- Mari Selvaraj



കേൾക്കുമ്പോൾ തന്നെ അഭിമാനം.. ഈ വർഷത്തെ State Best Actor Award യും National Best Actor അവാർഡും നേടട്ടെ !!🙌🏻😍🔥#Mammootty #Bramayugam pic.twitter.com/Pd5X4BZH1D — Ben Narendran (@bennaredran0369) October 13, 2025 Kakuda (Zee5) The horror comedy drama shows a town trapped in time by a curse and three of its inhabitants face a ghost that makes them question superstition, tradition and love. Kakuda stars Saqib Saleem, Aasif Khan, Sonakshi Sinha, Riteish Deshmukh and Mahesh Jadhav in pivotal roles. It released in 2024.

Richard Harmon as Erik Campbell in Final Destination: Bloodlines pic.twitter.com/invSulqBtO — Final Destination Updates (@Final_Updatess) May 21, 2025 Also read: Vash Level 2 On OTT: When And Where To Watch Gujarati Supernatural Psychological Horror Movie Online In Hindi? Watch these scary and spooky movies to binge on this Halloween weekend. Halloween is celebrated on October 31 every year across the world. This year, the day falls on Friday, viewers can watch these movies the long weekend with family and friends.