Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office: Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa play the main roles in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, while Rajesh Khera, Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan also feature. Vikramaditya, the main character of the film, falls in love with Adaa but is not smitten. His love and affection quickly become obsessions as his fears take over. Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna's romance drama Thamma was released on Diwali, a difficult day for any movie to play. Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat successfully carved out a niche for itself in spite of the odds and a far lower screen count.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat collected Rs 3.35 crore on day 7. The romance drama's first day box office receipts were Rs 9 crore. The film did well on its own over the following several days, earning Rs 7.75 crore on day two, Rs 6 crore on day three, Rs 5.5 crore on day four, Rs 6.25 crore on day five, and Rs 7 crore on day six. The entire revenue for the film is Rs 44.85 crore.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's rival Thamma has already surpassed the Rs 90 crore milestone after almost three times as many performances. Despite this, Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa starrer has managed to leave a mark with its first Monday performance at the box office.

ALSO READ - Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office Collection Day 6: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Romantic Drama Brings Strong Numbers Over Weekend Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day-Wise Collection (sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 9 crore Day 2 - Rs 7.75 crore Day 3 - Rs 6 crore Day 4 - Rs 5.5 crore Day 5 - Rs 6.25 crore Day 6 - Rs 7 crore Day 7 - Rs 3.35 crore TOTAL - Rs 44.85 crore ALSO READ - Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Twitter Review: Harshvardhan Rane, Sonam Bajwa's Movie Is For True Romantics, Netizens Give 4/5 Milap Zaveri's Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat revived classic Bollywood romance with a passionate edge. The operatic picture, which stars Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, tackles love, heartbreak, and closure in a way that appeals to avid fans of classic love sagas. Even though it's a modest production, the lyrical music and emotional intensity have managed to draw in a devoted fanbase.

With its impressive weekend run, Thamma undoubtedly ruled the box office rankings, but Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat was a surprising underdog that won people over with its depth of passion. The romantic drama serves as a reminder that moviegoers still prefer compelling content to star power alone and is perceived as a minor but significant victory for mid-sized cinema.