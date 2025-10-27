Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has been growing at the box office. With Sonam Bajwa and Harshvardhan Rane in the key parts, the love drama has been a surprising box office success this Diwali. The movie has made Rs 41.25 crore in just six days. On Diwali, Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat debuted in India with a solid net opening of Rs 9 crore. Even though the weekdays were working days following a celebration, the romantic drama continued to pick up steam over the following few days. On the second day, the film brought in Rs 7.75 crore, on the third day, Rs 6 crore, and on the fourth day, Rs 5.5 crore. With earnings of Rs 6.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.75 crore on Sunday, the weekends provided consistency.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat's overall Hindi occupancy rate was 29.86% on Sunday, October 26, 2025. "When a strong-willed superstar falls in love with a powerful politician, their passionate romance swiftly turns into a dangerous game of obsession, pride, and heartbreak," read the official synopsis of the film.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat not only had a serious competition at the box office from the wildly successful comedy Thamma, but it also attracted a sizable audience in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities. The movie had a huge first weekend, a successful opening weekend, and continued to do well during the week.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day-Wise Collection (as per sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 9 crore Day 2 - Rs 7.75 crore Day 3 - Rs 6 crore Day 4 - Rs 5.5 crore Day 5 - Rs 6.25 crore Day 6 - Rs 6.75 crore TOTAL - Rs 41.25 crore Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has already achieved a number of noteworthy milestones during this incredible run, but the most noteworthy is that it has managed to surpass the lifetime domestic earnings of the most recent horror film starring Kajol Maa, which ended with a domestic collection of Rs 36.08 crores.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has triumphed over a film with a far larger budget, and its large banners highlight its powerful word-of-mouth and drawing power thanks to its poignant content and box office success.

The picture has demonstrated very strong holding and will only gain pace in the upcoming weeks, as no other significant releases are scheduled in the near future, after a steady rise even after the festive holiday high.