Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5: Thamma, the most recent movie starring Ayushmann Khurrana and Rashmika Mandanna, ends its first weekend at the box office on Sunday. The horror comedy is in conflict with Harshvardhan Rane-Sonam Bajwa's Ek Deewane ki Deewaniyat and Rishab Shetty-led Kantara Chapter 1. Thamma is now getting near to reaching the century mark at the box office after earning Rs 91.70 crore within six days. Aditya Sarpotdar's directorial made Rs 13 crore net on the sixth day of the Indian box office after minting Rs 13.1 crore on day fifth.

Thamma, which opened with Rs 24 crore on 21 October (Tuesday), went on to mint Rs 18.6 crore on Wednesday, Rs 13 crore on Thursday, and Rs 10 crore on the first Friday, or day 4. Chennai (47.75%), Bengaluru (34.25%), and Jaipur (24.50%) had the highest occupancy rates for the film. On Sunday, Oct. 26, 2025, Thama's overall Hindi occupancy rate was 22.85%.

Thamma had a great start on Diwali and then a little downturn during the week. However, it appears to have recovered well over the weekend. The highest viewership for this horror comedy was recorded in Bengaluru (34.25%), Jaipur (24.50%), and Chennai (47.75%). Mumbai, Pune, and the Delhi-NCR area came in second and third, respectively.

Thamma Day-Wise Box Office Collection (as per sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 24 crore Day 2 - Rs 18.6 crore Day 3 - Rs 13 crore Day 4 - Rs 10 crore Day 5 - Rs 13.1 crore Day 6 - Rs 13 crore TOTAL - Rs 91.70 crore

Thamma Worldwide Collection At the global box office, Thamma has made a total of Rs 122.5 crore, of which Rs 12.5 crore was earned abroad. The total revenue for Thamma in India is Rs 110 crore. Rashmika Mandanna and Nawazuddin Siddiqui portray vampires in Aditya Sarpotdar's Thamma, while Ayushmann plays a journalist who gets caught up in their brutal conflict. Varun Dhawan and other members of the MHCU make a number of unexpected cameos in the movie.

For those who are unaware, Thamma is the fifth installment in the Maddock's horror-comedy universe. This comes after following Stree (2018), Bhediya (2022), Munjya, and Stree 2 (2024). The movie, which was produced by Amar Kaushik and Dinesh Vijan, is characterised as a violent love tale.

