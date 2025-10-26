Thamma Box Office Collection Day 5: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna, and Nawazuddin Siddiqui are among the cast members of Thamma, which has made over Rs 78 crore in its first five days of release. The horror-comedy established itself as a noteworthy success in Bollywood by sustaining audience interest and steadily increasing its collections. Strong word-of-mouth and favourable reviews have contributed to Thamma's earnings surpassing those of other recent releases.

Thamma earned Rs 13 crore, increasing the total to Rs 78.60 crore on Saturday. As per sacnilk, the horror comedy made Rs 24 crore on the first day of release, Rs 18.6 crore the next day, and Rs 13 crore, Rs 10 crore and then again Rs 13 crore in the next three days.

Thamma Day-Wise Box Office Collection (as per sacnilk)

Day 1 - Rs 24 crore

Day 2 - Rs 18.6 crore

Day 3 - Rs 13 crore

Day 4 - Rs 10 crore

Day 5 - Rs 13 crore

TOTAL - Rs 78.60 crore

Thamma has already topped Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari's domestic revenues (Rs 60.35 crore) and Varun Dhawan's Bhediya's lifetime collection (Rs 68.99 crore). Thamma's sustained popularity is demonstrated by its 22.96 percent occupancy rate on Hindi screens on Saturday.

Ayushmann Khurrana thanked everyone on social media for Thamma's accomplishment in a heartfelt post on Friday. He shared some behind the scenes photos and videos of the cast and crew along with the audiences applauding his work in theaters.

About Thamma

Thamma follows a guy who, following an unsettling meeting with an enigmatic woman, turns into a Betal, a vampiric beast. A peculiar conflict between ancient evil and human instincts follows. The film's main cast includes Paresh Rawal, Faisal Malik, Geeta Agrawal Sharma, and Alexx O'Nell. Nora Fatehi, Malaika Arora, Sathyaraj, and Abhishek Banerjee also make cameos.