Nikitin Dheer hailed the late actor and his father Pankaj Dheer in his first post since his father's demise. The Chennai Express actor posted a video collage of his father in a number of movies and shows over the years. Nikitin Dheer expressed his admiration for his father and said that fans were really supportive about him and his father.

Nikitin Dheer thought back to the lessons his father Pankaj had taught him about perseverance, devotion, and pursuing one's aspirations. In the video, members of the Dheer family were seen in Rishikesh conducting pooja and other rites. Nikitin Dheer wrote, "I am not the best at expressing my feelings.. But I shall try.. It's said, the only thing that's guaranteed upon birth is death.. We all know it, accept it, believe it, but when one loses someone who is an essential aspect of one's existence alot of questions arise. On the 15th of October 2025, I lost my Dad, my Guru, my best friend..Shri Pankaj Dheer..he wasn't well for sometime..it shattered us as a family.."

Nikitin Dheer talks candidly about the affection his family got following Pankaj's passing. "After he passed we were thronged by thousands of messages..the people who were younger sent prayers, the elders sent aashirwaad and his friends, colleagues and brothers sent love..we recieved love and respect towards Dad, that no amount of words can express.. I was in no frame of mind to reply to messages.."

The Housefull 5 actor continued, "As a few days passed and I saw the continuous river of love he was receiving, I realised that..this is life..not the material things one gathers.. But the love..the blessings..the aadar satkar..all of which is intangible.. All of which my father shall carry to a life after.." He went on to mention that he is more proud than ever to be his son. Calling him the 'best father a boy could ever ask for' he recalled all the life lessons he learnt from him. "From him what I got in virasat most is.. utmost love and respect for our industry..knowing how beautiful and inclusive it is.."

Netizens dropped hearts and heart eye emojis in the comment section. Many expressed their sorrow while others offered Nikitin strength during this time. Many from the film fraternity, including Kushal Tandon, Amrita Rai Chand, Kunwar and others reacted to the video.

Pankaj Dheer Dies At 68 Pankaj Dheer, an actor best known for playing Kam in the hit television epic BR Chopra's Mahabharat, died at the age of 68. Even while the cause of his death is yet unknown, the actor reportedly had cancer for a long period, according to media reports. The actor was quite ill and his cancer relapsed a few months prior.

He began his acting career in the 1980s, appearing in a number of films in small parts. He also starred in a number of films, including Aashik Awara, Sadak, and Sanam Bewafa. Ajay Devgn's Zameen, Akshay Kumar's Andaz, Shah Rukh Khan's Baadshah, Bobby Deol's Soldier, and Tarzan are a few of his other noteworthy films.