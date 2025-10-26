Bigg Boss 19 Grand Finale Date: With each week that goes by, the anticipation among Bigg Boss 19 fans grows for the highly anticipated finale. From its launch earlier this year, the Salman Khan-hosted program has offered a compelling blend of entertainment, drama, and competitiveness. This season, which has already become one of the most talked-about in recent years, is renowned for its high-stakes battles and unexpected turns.

The Bigg Boss 19 finals date is approaching, and there is a lot of excitement about which candidates will win and whether Salman Khan's reality program will prolong the season to increase the tension. Bigg Boss 19 debuted on Colors TV and JioCinema in late August 2025. Ghawalon Ki Sarkaar, the concept for this season, offered a novel format in which participants collectively influence important decisions, resulting in a distinctive fusion of strategy and collaboration.

Bigg Boss 19 grand finale is scheduled for December 7, 2025 (without extension) on Colors TV and JioHotstar, Bigg Boss Khabari reported. However, according to a source close to the production, the channel is still working on the timetable and, based on viewership figures, a two-week extension may be possible, India Forums reported.

Fans may witness a new wild card entry joining the program next month to provide additional dynamics and vitality to the game if the extension is approved. Currently, Bigg Boss 19 house includes a variety of musicians, social media stars, and television actors. Because of its daring confrontations, emotional turns, and surprise nominations, the season has maintained high TRPs. Viewers are watching every episode until the official announcement is made, curious to know if this year's finale will air on December 7th or if it will be moved further into the festive season.

Bigg Boss 19 Double Eviction | Report Everyone is in disbelief after this week's double elimination. Baseer Ali and Nehal Chudasama have been kicked out of the Bigg Boss 19 house. Fans were shocked by former's elimination because they thought he was one of the most promising candidates for the finale, even though Nehal's departure seemed to be inevitable. Social media is exploding with reactions as fans call it the 'most unfair eviction' of the season. Bigg Boss season 19 began with a diverse group of candidates from a range of backgrounds. Abhishek Bajaj, Amaal Mallik, Ashnoor Kaur, Gaurva Khanna, Farrhana Bhatt, Natalia Janoszek, Mridul Sharma, Neelam Gir, Pranit More, Tanya Mittal, Baseer Ali, Nehal Chudasama, and Zeishan Quadri were all in the original lineup.