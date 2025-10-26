Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Box Office: Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, starring Harshvardhan Rane and Sonam Bajwa, has been a surprising box office hit. The romantic drama got off to a great start when it was released on Diwali, and ever since, it has managed to prevent a significant decline in box office receipts while also positioning itself for a successful lifetime haul. In contrast to a big release like Thamma, the romance drama has been doing well at the box office, surpassing expectations despite having fewer screens.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat brought in a net income of Rs 34 crore in the first five days at the box office. The romance drama brought in Rs 5.75 crore on its first Saturday (Day 5). The amount may not seem like much, but considering that the movie only had a Rs 25 crore budget, it is still quite outstanding. This indicates that Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has made a profit in less than five days and recovered its budget. Due to the strong word-of-mouth, the movie is anticipated to witness a surge in box office receipts in the days ahead, ensuring its success.

Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Day-Wise Collection (sacnilk) Day 1 - Rs 9 crore Day 2 - Rs 7.75 crore Day 3 - Rs 6 crore Day 4 - Rs 5.5 crore Day 5 - Rs 5.75 crore TOTAL - Rs 34 crore Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat has succeeded in making a name for itself through emotional resonance and powerful word-of-mouth momentum, even though Thamma has a bigger distribution and more screens. About Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat, directed by Milap Zaveri, also starred Shaad Randhawa, Sachin Khedekar, and Ananth Narayan Mahadevan. The movie has been a box office success despite earning mixed to unfavourable reviews from critics. On social media, it has also drawn criticism for promoting toxic masculinity and alleged misogyny.

The narrative of Vikramaditya Bhonsle (Harshvardhan Rane) and Adaa Randhawa (Sonam Bajwa) is told in Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. Their turbulent romance takes place against a background of emotional upheaval and obsession.