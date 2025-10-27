Satish Shah, who gained notoriety for his iconic portrayal of Indravadan Sarabhai in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai, received a touching send-off from his close friends and co-stars on Sunday, October 26, 2025. The actors of the beloved sitcom gathered to pay their ultimate respects at the Pawan Hans Crematorium in Mumbai for the heartfelt farewell. Now, director Deven Bhojani has disclosed the intent behind this heartfelt gesture.

Deven Bhojani, Rupali Ganguly, Sumeet Raghavan, Rajesh Kumar, and JD Majethia gathered to say farewell to their beloved co-star at the crematorium in a manner that perfectly captured the essence of the cult classic. As an expression of love and nostalgia for the late actor, the ensemble sung the Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai title track during an emotional time.

Deven Bhojani shared the video on Instagram and wrote, "May look mad, dark, weird whatever but we always sing this when together & today was not an exception. Felt as if INDU himself insisted and joined us #RIP #SatishShah ji I am blessed to have directed you in #sarabhaivssarabhai You’ll live forever in our hearts (sic)."

Many took to the comment section and heaped praises on the cast of Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. A user wrote, "The best way to give an artist a final goodbye. He would be smiling from heaven." Another user wrote, "No doesn't look mad or weird at all. Friends have their own ways amongst themselves. Such a beautiful heartfelt goodbye to Indravardhan." A third user wrote, "It isn't mad, weird or dark at all. It is the greatest tribute a team could offer. Truly Sarabhai family's karta purush." A user called it 'best tribute' and wrote, "It's a heartbreaking moment. I was expecting SARABHAI's next season someday. But now I will rewatch the old episodes and celebrate Indravadan and his family as a whole."

Satish Shah Last Rites Several well-known figures from the Indian film and television industries attended the funeral. Those who came to pay their final respects were Jackie Shroff, David Dhawan, Pankaj Kapur, Supriya Pathak, Deepak Parashar, Niel Nitin Mukesh, Farah Khan, director Ashoke Pandit, Rumi Jaffery, and Ratna Pathak Shah.

Satish Shah, who was 74 years old, died in Mumbai from issues relating to his kidneys on Saturday, October 25. The veteran actor was renowned for his witty and incisive comedic timing. His roles in Sarabhai vs. Sarabhai and Yeh Jo Hai Zindagi have made him one of the most adored actors on Indian television.