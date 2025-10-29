Aamir Khan has implemented a change in the conventional way of OTT releases, as he announced that all his films will be streaming on YouTube according to a pay-per-view model, which costs Rs 100 per watch. To begin with, he decided to release his film Sitaare Zameen Par under the same model on his production’s other YouTube channel, Aamir Khan Talkies. Several prominent figures from the industry have lauded the decision, calling it a smart move. However, apart from Aamir Khan, no other filmmaker has made the move yet. So, what do filmmakers think about this? In an interview with The Daily Jagran, Safdar Abbas, who directed Rohit Roy-starrer Controll with Naahid Shah, spoke about this decision as a great opportunity for theatrical releases and called it a new source of revenue for films.