Ibrahim Ali Khan's journey hasn't been an easy ride since making his Bollywood debut. The actor received mediocre reviews for both of his flicks and was yet again compared to his parents. Since his early years, Saif Ali Khan and Amrita Singh's son has been frequently complimented on how much he looks like his father, which has influenced how he views himself throughout these years. He admitted that being compared to the superstar all the time encourages him to carry on his legacy.

Ibrahim Ali Khan said he considers the constant parallels to his father, Saif Ali Khan, as a complement in a recent interview with Esquire India. "For years, I’ve been told I look just like my father. 'Oh my god, you’re just like him, you're just like him, you're just like him. Oh my god, you're just like Saif.' When you’re constantly fed something like that, that becomes a standard for you. You want to be more and more like him."

Saif Ali Khan's career has been built on innovation and advancement. Since his early days as a charming romantic hero, Saif has proven his versatility and earned a place among the top actors in Indian cinema with his famous roles in Sacred Games, Being Cyrus, Love AajKal, Kurbaan, Aarakshan, and Omkara. In his father's journey, Ibrahim finds inspiration and comfort. He holds Saif in high regard and finds inspiration in the way he handled criticism in his early career.

ALSO READ - Ibrahim Ali Khan Asks For 'One More Chance' After Nadaaniyan Failure: 'If I Give Blockbuster In Future...' Ibrahim Ali Kha added, "I think my dad is an amazing actor. What I really like about him is that there were a lot of people that doubted him in the beginning. He took quite a few films to find his feet and become the versatile performer he is now."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ibrahim Ali Khan (@iak) ALSO READ - Kayoze Irani DEFENDS Ibrahim Ali Khan, Says 'Sarzameen Suited Him More...Audience Has Accepted' | Exclusive Ibrahim Ali Khan's Movies Nadaaniyan was Ibrahim Ali Khan's first film, which also starred Khushi Kapoor. The movie was released on Netflix in March 2025. Mahima Chaudhry, Suniel Shetty, Dia Mirza, and Jugal Hansraj were among the cast members of the film, which was directed by debutante Shauna Gautam. When the movie came out, it received bad reviews. He later appeared in Sarzameen with Kajol and Prithviraj Sukumaran four months later.

Ibrahim Ali Khan's upcoming film is Diler, a sports drama starring Sreeleela. According to reports, Kunal Deshmukh's film tells the tale of a marathon runner, which is anticipated to release sometime in 2026.