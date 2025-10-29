S. S. Rajamouli’s Baahubali franchise remains a monumental chapter in Indian cinema — a saga that redefined storytelling, scale, and visual grandeur. With its epic narrative and timeless emotional core, it captured the hearts of millions while shattering box office records and setting new standards for filmmaking in India. Now, the filmmaker brings Baahubali: The Epic — a re-edited and remastered masterpiece that unites Baahubali: The Beginning and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion into one breathtaking cinematic journey. As the film nears its release, the makers have dropped a second thrilling trailer.

The excitement among the audience for the release of Baahubali: The Epic is reaching a fever pitch. To take the anticipation even higher, the makers have unveiled the second trailer, once again transporting us into the magnificent world of the blockbuster Baahubali franchise. While it evokes deep nostalgia, it also heightens our excitement for the film’s grand release.

ALSO READ: Baahubali The Epic Advance Booking: Prabhas And SS Rajamouli’s Magnum Opus Crosses THIS Mark Ahead Of Grand Re-Release

Bahubali: The Epic is described as a single-film version of the Baahubali story, combining footage from both films with new technical enhancements, restored or previously unseen scenes, and selective alterations. The excitement around the film is at its peak, as audiences prepare to witness the magic of two mega blockbusters in one. The film is scheduled for theatrical release on 31 October 2025 in multiple premium formats, including IMAX, 4DX, D-Box, Dolby Cinema and EPIQ. It will release in Telugu, Tamil, Hindi and Malayalam.

This re-release marks one last opportunity for audiences to experience the magic of Baahubali on the big screen, the way it was meant to be seen. Few films have had the power to unite the nation in awe and admiration the way Baahubali did.