120 Bahadur First Song Out: Farhan Akhtar is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming movie 120 Bahadur. The film, an intense war drama, is already one of the most awaited releases of the year. Its teaser and poster have struck a chord with audiences, evoking deep patriotism and admiration for the valour of Indian soldiers. Inspired by real-life heroes, 120 Bahadur promises to take viewers on a heartfelt and powerful journey that honours the courage and sacrifice of the Indian Army.

To mark the beginning of the film’s musical journey, a grand launch event for the first song Dada Kishan Ki Jai was held in Lucknow. The spectacular evening turned into an emotional celebration of bravery and pride, attended by the film’s lead actor Farhan Akhtar, singer Sukhwinder Singh, Subedar Honorary Captain Ram Chander Yadav Ji, Havildar Nihal Singh Ji, SM, and Narpat Singh. Families of real-life war heroes from the 1962 battle also graced the event, making it a truly touching tribute. The atmosphere was filled with emotion as Dada Kishan Ki Jai, sung passionately by Sukhwinder Singh, played for the first time.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Farhan Akhtar (@faroutakhtar) Meanwhile, 120 Bahadur brings to life the heroic tale of 120 Indian soldiers from the 13 Kumaon Regiment who fought with extraordinary bravery during the historic Battle of Rezang La in 1962. Farhan Akhtar plays Major Shaitan Singh Bhati, PVC, the courageous leader who led his men against impossible odds in one of India's most defining moments of valour. The film highlights their indomitable spirit and unity, echoing their powerful resolve "Hum Peechhe Nahin Hatenge."

Directed by Razneesh Razy Ghai and produced by Ritesh Sidhwani, Farhan Akhtar (Excel Entertainment), and Amit Chandrra (Trigger Happy Studios), 120 Bahadur stands as a moving tribute to India’s unsung heroes. With its grand scale, emotional depth, and patriotic essence, the film is set to hit cinemas on 21st November 2025.

