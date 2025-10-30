Also read: Thamma Box Office Collection Day 9: Ayushmann Khurrana, Rashmika Mandanna’s Movie Slows Down After Entering Rs 100 Crore Club

As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 8 crore. The film already crossed the budget mark and is now earning profits.

What Is Chaniya Toli All About?

The Gujarati film revolves around an ordinary teacher, who discovers a village devastated by a financial crisis caused by corruption that stole their lands. Instead of despairing, he witnesses an opportunity and suggests a plan that if the system robs the poor then why not rob the system itself. He then plans a heist with seven women and an elderly man. Chaniya Toli stars Heena Varde, Yash Soni, Netri Trivedi, Ragi Jani and Maulik Nayak in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi. Chaniya Toli has been produced by Vaishal Shah, Anand Pandit. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes.