Chaniya Toli Box Office Collection Day 9: Yash Soni and Netri Trivedi starrer Gujarati action comedy crime drama released in theatres on October 21. The film earned mixed reviews from the audience and the critics. Chaniya Toli, being a regional film, continues to hold a strong pace at the box office despite clashes with Ayushmann Khurrana’s Thamma and Harshvardhan Rane’s Ek Deewane Ki Deewaniyat. The film has reached Rs 11 crore at the box office. If it maintains a good pace, then it will soon reach Rs 20 crore.
Chaniya Toli Box Office Collection Day 9
As per Sacnilk, the movie earned Rs 0.90 crore on Day 9. The net collection of Chaniya Toli stands at Rs 11.05 crore. The film had an overall 21.29 per cent Gujarati occupancy on Wednesday. It had 7.36 per cent occupancy in the morning shows, 22.38 per cent in the afternoon shows, 17.32 per cent in the evening shows and 38.09 per cent in the night shows.
Day Wise Collection Of Chaniya Toli
Day 1: Rs 1.2 crore
Day 2: Rs 1.3 crore
Day 3: Rs 1.35 crore
Day 4: Rs 0.95 crore
Day 5: Rs 1.6 crore
Day 6: Rs 1.7 crore
Day 7: Rs 0.9 crore
Day 8: Rs 1.15 crore
Day 9: Rs 0.90 crore
What Is The Budget Of Chaniya Toli?
As per reports, the film has been made on a budget of Rs 8 crore. The film already crossed the budget mark and is now earning profits.
What Is Chaniya Toli All About?
The Gujarati film revolves around an ordinary teacher, who discovers a village devastated by a financial crisis caused by corruption that stole their lands. Instead of despairing, he witnesses an opportunity and suggests a plan that if the system robs the poor then why not rob the system itself. He then plans a heist with seven women and an elderly man. Chaniya Toli stars Heena Varde, Yash Soni, Netri Trivedi, Ragi Jani and Maulik Nayak in pivotal roles. The film has been directed by Jay Bodas and Parth Trivedi. Chaniya Toli has been produced by Vaishal Shah, Anand Pandit. It has a runtime of 2 hours and 10 minutes.